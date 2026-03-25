Tripura CM Manik Saha Confident Of BJP Win In TTAADC Elections

CM Saha Confident in BJP's Development Agenda

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday extended his best wishes to the 28 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections. Highlighting a growing sense of public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Chief Minister stated that the tribal communities are leaning toward the BJP's developmental agenda for the state.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, while speaking to ANI, said, "I want to congratulate and wish all 28 candidates from the BJP who have been declared by the party. I believe that the public trusts PM Modi... This trust has spread to everyone, including the tribal communities. We have seen for so long, especially in Tripura, that the tribal communities have been reduced to mere ballot boxes... But if the tribal communities truly want development, only the Prime Minister and the BJP can provide it... I believe we will achieve good results in the 28th seat, and this time, the national party, the BJP, will form the government in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC)."

BJP Announces Candidates, Optimistic About Victory

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has exuded strong confidence ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, scheduled to be held on April 12. Addressing a joint press meet alongside Chief Minister Manik Saha and other senior leaders, Bhattacharjee announced the list of 28 party candidates and expressed optimism about winning with a huge margin. He emphasised that the party's organisational strength and development agenda would resonate strongly with voters in the tribal regions.

Allies to Contest TTAADC Polls Separately

Notably, while the BJP shares power in Tripura with allies like the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), all alliance partners are contesting the TTAADC elections separately this time. The IPFT has also fielded its own candidates for the polls.

Both CM Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, in separate interactions, have reiterated that although the alliance remains intact in the government, the parties have strategically chosen to fight the ADC elections individually.

BJP Aims to Expand Footprint in Tribal Belt

The BJP leadership maintained that the party is confident of expanding its footprint in the TTAADC and securing a strong mandate in the April 12 polls. The TTAADC elections are being viewed as politically crucial, with the BJP aiming to improve its performance and expand its footprint in the tribal belt. Chief Minister Manik Saha has earlier stated that the party is targeting all seats in the ADC elections. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)