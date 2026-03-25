Shane Warne's Wealth Nearly Doubles After Kal Somani's Rajasthan Royals Deal Ahead Of IPL 2026 Check How

MENAFN - Live Mint) Just days before the start of IPL 2026, the Rajasthan Royals were sold to a US-based consortium led by investor Kal Somani for $1.63 billion (around ₹15,308 crore). The sale made headlines across the cricket world. But, buried inside the story was a remarkable investment made by the late Shane Warne.

When the Australian spin magician joined the Rajasthan Royals for the inaugural IPL season in 2008, he was not just a player. He was given full control as captain, coach and mentor. In return, he negotiated a unique deal. In addition to his salary of $657,000 ( ₹6 crore at the present rate), he bagged a 0.75% ownership stake for every year he played.

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Shane Warne delivered immediately, leading his squad to a fairytale title win in that very first season. Over four seasons with the franchise, his total equity stake grew to 3%. That means Shane Warne now owns $48.9 million ( ₹460 crore) after the Rajasthan Royals deal.

In 2019, the franchise was valued at around $400 million ( ₹3,756 crore at the present rate). So, Warne had about $12 million from the Royals' share.

At that time, Warne apparently knew that the value would rise much higher. In an interview, he predicted, "3% of $400 million is all right."

What seemed like a confident boast in 2019 has turned out to be a significant underestimate. With the franchise now valued at $1.63 billion, Warne's extraordinary return will be talked about in years to come.

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Shane Warne passed away in March 2022, leaving behind a fortune worth $20.7 million for his family. That year, Forbes valued the Royals at $1 billion.

His final will, drafted just months before his death, divided the bulk of his estate among his three children, each receiving close to $6.41 million.

If Shane Warne's will already included his 3% stake in Rajasthan Royals, it would have been worth about $30 million at the time. After the 2026 deal, the same stake rises to $48.9 million, an increase of $18.9 million.

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When this gain is measured against his reported net worth of $20.7 million, it translates to an increase of roughly 91%. In other words, the value is nearly equal to his entire reported wealth at the time of his death.

The Rajasthan Royals deal is awaiting BCCI approval, which is likely to come after the IPL 2026 season.