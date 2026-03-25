US Citizen Dennis Coyle Arrives In UAE After Release

The ministry stated that the UAE hosted and facilitated the release and transfer operation, with representatives from relevant authorities on both sides involved in the process.

Officials said the selection of the UAE as the venue reflects trust in its role as a reliable mediator in supporting diplomatic and humanitarian solutions.

Authorities in Kabul said the individual, identified as Dennis Coyle, was released following a request from his mother and a decision by the supreme court, adding that his detention period had been deemed sufficient.

Kabul officials also stated that no foreign nationals are held for political reasons, saying the detention was related to legal violations and that due process had been followed.

The UAE has increasingly positioned itself as a mediator in regional and international issues, facilitating dialogue and humanitarian efforts in complex political situations.

Such diplomatic engagements often play a key role in easing tensions and enabling communication between countries with limited direct contact.

The transfer highlights the growing role of mediation in resolving sensitive cases, with diplomatic channels continuing to serve as a pathway for humanitarian outcomes.