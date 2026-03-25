US Citizen Dennis Coyle Freed Without Ransom Or Deal, Says Adam Boehler

Speaking on X on Tuesday, Boehler stated,“No deal was made, no money was paid. Hostage diplomacy is dead,” emphasizing the purely diplomatic nature of the release.

He added on social media that Coyle is now on his way back to the United States and thanked all US officials who prioritized the safe return of American citizens abroad.

Boehler also highlighted that the US will continue efforts to secure the release of all Americans wrongfully detained overseas, calling the Coyle release“a critical step in the right direction.”

He urged for the immediate release of other detained Americans, including Mahmoud Shah Habibi and Paul Urby, stressing that diplomatic engagement remains essential to ensure their freedom.

The US citizen Dennis Coyle was freed after family appeals and a series of high-level diplomatic meetings involving former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the UAE ambassador.

Earlier, the US placed Afghanistan under Taliban control on a list of“states supporting unlawful detentions,” signaling pressure to release American citizens. Previous negotiations had resulted in the release of several US detainees.

The release is part of ongoing efforts by the US to resolve detention cases abroad without financial or political concessions, demonstrating the effectiveness of diplomacy over coercion.

Coyle had been detained in Kabul on January 26 of the previous year for alleged violations of local laws. His release followed appeals from his family and diplomatic mediation by the UAE.

The release of Dennis Coyle marks a significant achievement in US diplomatic efforts, reinforcing a policy against hostage-for-ransom practices.