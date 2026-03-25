St Lucia Government Working, 'But The People Are Not Feeling Positive Effects,' Says A Choice Economist: Part 1

The war in the Middle East is a new reality that is impacting globally. It mimics COVID-19, commercial actualities. Immediately surfacing are affordability and ongoing inflation, as well as the diversity of efforts that will be required to support families and communities.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) published its 100 Days of Action, Relief, and Results, ' emphasising,“The first 100 days made one thing plain: a deeper mission to deliver relief, expand opportunity, and keep Saint Lucia moving forward.” The OPM added that“ under Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, the mandate is being honoured with action, discipline, and results.”

At the sitting of the House of Assembly on March 24, 2026, the minister for finance tabled the estimates of revenue and expenditure 2026/2027, XCD $2.18 billion as a charge against the Consolidated Fund of Saint Lucia. Hitherto, says an economist,“the government of Saint Lucia is working, but the people are not feeling positive effects in their pockets and their quality of life.”

Echoes on St Lucians

As represented, says the economist:

“ Saint Lucia continues to be ravaged by the downside of crime and lawlessness. Reports revealed 20 homicides as of March 24, 2026. The police force continues to hobble with a new acting commissioner. A new top cop is expected by April 15, 2026.

“US media advisory, and a troubling health care sector are major concerns, in addition to Saint Lucia continuing to stimulate Citizenship by Investment (CIP) – a dead donkey, following the UK visa ban, while the EU contemplates – what's next.

“There is a water crisis that continues to expose WASCO's and the government's deficiencies in planning, financing, management and policy. The government is not taking responsibility for the water crisis. It is not viewed as their“delinquent factor,” but rather as helping to solve the existing water crisis. (The politics is real.) Equal to barging water from Dominica, a private venture through the tourism sector.”

Commercial activity and national development

The government of Saint Lucia, complete with a new cabinet of ministers sworn-in on December 12, 2025, projected to create a surge in commercial activity and national development. Conversely, the geopolitical and economic repositioning that confronts the Middle East, and the Caribbean carries repercussions for Saint Lucia, most of which are not factored into the estimates of revenue and expenditure 2026/2027.

The war in the Middle East is a new reality that is impacting globally. It mimics COVID-19, commercial actualities. Immediately surfacing are affordability and ongoing inflation, as well as the diversity of efforts that will be required to support families and communities.

A strong and stable financial system is essential for public-private partnerships and development agendas. The conflict in the Middle East, if it remans elavated, and continues to influence global markets, raises additional risks to rising oil prices and commodities. This already has an immediate effect on personal and business budgets. Low-and moderate-income families are most at risk, having to contend with goods and services inflation, housing, health and general service affordability.

Strategic cuts in spending are expected, and consequently, lead to decisions that impact economic conditions, labour markets and low levels of job creation. Crucial to this is additional risks on economies like Saint Lucia, dependent on tourism, CIP and foreign direct investment, loans and grants.

Understandably, economic predictions in a changing geopolitical and Middle East, central to the oil economy, are ever-changing, along with the effects of tariffs.

Herein, the importance of developing economies such as Saint Lucia, with a heavy reliance on public–private partnerships, loans, grants, commercial agreements to build roads, bridges, drinking water systems and irrigation systems that farmers need to grow food. Other infrastructure developments include Community Development Projects (CDP) that Taiwan provides funding for the City of Castries, Gros-Islet, Soufriere, Vieux-Fort and villages to improve physical conditions. This helps develop commercial infrastructure for economic growth and sustainability.

First 100 days

Under the prime ministerial leadership of Philip J. Pierre, says the OPM, “ the administration moved with purpose and urgency to continue building a Saint Lucia that works for the many, not the privileged few. In just the first 100 days, the government translated political victory into practical action, delivering relief to families, support to workers, stronger institutions, and visible development across the country.”

Action, Relief, and Results

Taxes were removed for pensioners. Allowable deductions were increased from $30,000 to $40,000. Public sector workers received a $500 bonus.

The government also implemented Saint Lucia's first-ever VAT-Free Shopping Day, giving families direct relief at the cash register and creating a surge in commercial activity. These measures were not slogans. They were meaningful interventions designed to put money back into people's hands and stimulate the economy.

The administrative Block of the Northern Divisional Police headquarters and the Saint Lucia Backlog Reduction Court were opened, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force was strengthened with 96 recruits, and its ground fleet was expanded with two new electric vehicles.

This was built on earlier action, including the procurement of $3.1 million in ballistic vests to better equip police officers. The message is clear: safer communities require serious investment, not empty rhetoric. (Reports revealed 20 homicides as of March 24, 2026.)

Long-term national development



Saint Lucia's Universal Health Coverage initiative received a formal public identity with the launch of its name, logo, and website.

Work advanced on schools, roads, fisheries infrastructure, drainage, community facilities, and port development. From Mon Repos/Patience Combined School to the Barre de L'Isle, from Soufrière to Dennery South, from Micoud North to Vieux Fort, communities saw evidence that the government was active, present, and delivering.

Responding to real needs on the ground



Passage of legislation in parliament to replace and upgrade the decades-old water infrastructure, procured equipment to address the sargassum problem in Praslin, and advanced projects that support fishers, farmers, students, and families; targeted actions aimed at improving daily life. The Julien Alfred Commemorative Stamps were launched. New sporting and community infrastructure continued to take shape.

Progress national in scope

The OPM highlighted that the Pierre administration pushed forward the implementation of the“first-ever VAT-Free Shopping Day, giving families direct relief at the cash register and creating a surge in commercial activity.”

The OPM continued:“ Progress was not confined to one ministry or one region. It was broad, deliberate, and national in scope.”

As noted previously, the government of Saint Lucia continues to face challenges in the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT ) paid by consumers in trust to businesses, for onward remittance to the government.

To be continued, Part 2 – National Budget – XCD $2.18 billion

In this new era, the repetition-cycle of annual budgets needs to take on a long-term projection in building national wealth, investments and a bold array of manufacturing, housing, education, infrastructure, early-childcare, technology, healthcare, and citizen security.

The run-of-the-mill numbers, percentages, current and recurrent surpluses, although good on paper, have yet to be translated into an advanced economy and marketplace, bubbling with economic activity, and a mature way of life.

The post St Lucia government working, 'but the people are not feeling positive effects,' says a choice economist: Part 1 appeared first on Caribbean News Global.