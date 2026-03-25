Dean and Head of School, University of Sydney Law School, University of Sydney

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Fleur Johns is a leading scholar of international law, with a particular focus on international law and technology, law and development, law and diplomacy, and international legal theory. Before rejoining Sydney Law School in 2025, Fleur was a Professor in the Faculty of Law & Justice at UNSW Sydney, where she held an Australian Research Council Future Fellowship. Fleur has also held visiting appointments in Europe, the UK, the US, and Canada. She was elected a Fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia in 2020 and elected twice (in 2018 and 2022) to the Board of Editors of the American Journal of International Lawas well as serving on a range of other editorial boards. Fleur is a graduate of Melbourne University (BA, LLB (Hons)) and Harvard University (LLM, SJD) and is admitted to the New York Bar, having practised law in New York for several years. At Harvard, she was a Menzies Scholar, awarded the Laylin Prize, and elected Commencement Speaker by her graduating LLM class.

Fleur's most recent are '#Help: Digital Humanitarianism and the Remaking of International Order' (Oxford University Press, 2023) and 'Connection in a Divided World: Rethinking "Community" in International Law' (T.M.C. Asser Press, 2024). She also has a further book forthcoming entitled 'Global Governance by Data: Infrastructures of Algorithmic Rule' co-edited with Gavin Sullivan and Dimitri van den Meerssche, to be published by Cambridge University Press). In addition, Fleur has published articles in leading peer-reviewed journals in Australia, Canada, Europe, the UK, and the US, alongside other research publications in Asia and Latin America.



2025–present Dean, University of Sydney Law School 2014–2024 Professor, UNSW Faculty of Law & Justice

2003 Harvard University, Doctorate of Juridical Science (Law) (SJD)

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