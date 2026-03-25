Drone Destroys Private Home In Odesa Region, One Injured, Possible Person Trapped Under Rubble
“Unfortunately, one woman was injured in the strike. Preliminary reports indicate that another person may still be trapped under the rubble,” he wrote.
Six other private homes located nearby were also damaged.Read also: Two injured as Russian drone hits bus stop in Odesa region
All emergency services are on the scene, and search and rescue operations are ongoing, the official noted.
As reported by Ukrinform, during a massive Russian strike in the Odesa region, a drone struck a public transportation stop, injuring an 18-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man.
Photo: Oleh Kipper, Telegram
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