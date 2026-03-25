Drone Destroys Private Home In Odesa Region, One Injured, Possible Person Trapped Under Rubble

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, one woman was injured in the strike. Preliminary reports indicate that another person may still be trapped under the rubble,” he wrote.

Six other private homes located nearby were also damaged.

Two injured as Russian drone hits bus stop inregion

All emergency services are on the scene, and search and rescue operations are ongoing, the official noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, during a massive Russian strike in the Odesa region, a drone struck a public transportation stop, injuring an 18-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man.

Photo: Oleh Kipper, Telegram