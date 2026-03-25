Ileana D'cruz Misses Beach Life: Definitely Need A Tan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Ileana D'Cruz shared that she's“honestly happiest on a beach” with salty hair and tanned skin, adding that she most definitely needs to soak up some sunshine for that perfect bronzed glow.

Ileana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a gamut of memories from the beach. She first shared a picture of her walking towards the sea and captioned it:“Need this”. The actress then posted a picture of her floating in water and wrote:“And so much of this”.

Ileana then posted a picture of herself in a purple bikini and wrote:“Honestly happiest on a beach, salty hair tanned skin.”

Sharing a latest image of herself sitting at home, Ileana wrote:“Most definitely need a tan.”

Ileana married Michael Dolan in 2023 and welcomed their first child, a son, the same year. In 2025, she gave birth to their second child, a son.

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the romantic comedy drama“Do Aur Do Pyaar” directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The 38-year-old made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu-language romantic-drama film Devadasu. She was then seen in films Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Julayi.

She also starred in the Tamil film Nanban. The actress expanded to Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu's comedy-drama Barf!

She was then seen in films such as box office successes such as Main Tera Hero, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Happy Ending, Mubarakan, Pagalpanti, The Bigg Bull and the crime thrillers Rustom and Raid.

On March 11, the actress shared a candid moment from her life as a mother, further posting a quick selfie that she clicked during a short break while feeding her new born baby.

In the picture, Ileana is seen looking into the camera with her hair naturally falling around her face.

Sharing the post, she captioned it as,“Nothing profound. The light was gorgeous and I had 3 seconds between feeding my feral little toddler. hi.”