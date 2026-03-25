Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na's Imran Khan Says Stories & Characters In Today's Movies Lack Empathy & Kindness

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Imran Khan, popularly remembered as Jai in the superhit movie Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na, believes that stories and characters in today's films are missing empathy, kindness and emotional depth.

During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, the actor shared his thoughts and feelings while interacting with fans and reflecting on the current state of cinema in Bollywood.

A fan wrote,“Nowadays it's just cash-grab sequels with little to none relevance from its predecessor and actioners almost every other week, missing the good old genre. You used to be the king of this feel good genre, really need more of this now. I was super thrilled to hear, when you would be making a comeback with Danish Aslam's 'adhure hum adhure tum'.”

“Had been waiting for Netflix to announce their 2026 slate and got badly disappointed not getting to see a glimpse/teaser of your upcoming film.”

Responding to the comment, Imran said,“Thank you! I agree, I do feel like there are certain emotional notes that are largely unrepresented in movies nowadays; there's a distinct lack of empathy, kindness and responsibility in our stories and characters.”

Talking about his movie, he further added,“We consciously crafted Adhure Hum Adhure Tum to cater to these under-represented ideas. The film is in post production right now, we hope to release it in the later part of this year, but that decision rests with Netflix.”

Talking about Imran Khan, the actor made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008, where his portrayal of Jai became one of the most loved and relatable characters among audiences.

The film also starred Genelia D'Souza and Prateik Babbar, among others, and continues to enjoy a cult following even after 18 years of its release.

Imran went on to feature in films like I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

Imran, who is also the nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, was last seen in Katti Batti (2015).

Since then, the actor has stayed away from films for nearly a decade.

He is now all set to make his comeback with his upcoming project Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.

–IANS

rd/