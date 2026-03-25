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HYC Unveils Multi-Core Fiber Portfolio At OFC 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) OFC 2026 successfully concluded on March 19 in Los Angeles. During the three-day event, HYC presented four key passive optical solution portfolios, including a full range of multicore fiber (MCF) products, CPO-related optical interconnect solutions, ultra-high-density connectivity, and optical subassemblies for high-speed transceivers. The showcase attracted strong interest and in-depth engagement from industry partners across the global optical communications ecosystem.
Comprehensive MCF Portfolio Showcased
At the event, HYC showcased a comprehensive multicore fiber portfolio covering MCF Fan-In/Fan-Out (FIFO), MCF patch cords, MCF FAU, and hybrid assemblies-addressing applications from device-level integration to system-level interconnects.
Among these, MCF FIFO drew particular attention as a key enabling component for efficient coupling between multi-core fibers and single-core fibers. Live demonstrations highlighted its role in supporting next-generation optical architectures.
To meet diverse application needs, HYC offers multiple implementation approaches, including 3D waveguide (femtosecond laser direct writing), bundle technology, and free space optics technology, allowing flexible optimization across performance, cost, and integration requirements.
Designed for high-density interconnect applications, HYC offers MCF patch cords compatible with MMC, MPO, MTP, LC, and FC interfaces, supporting high port density and flexible system integration for data centers and advanced optical systems.
HYC also provides MCF hybrid subassemblies for next-generation multi-core fiber EDFA systems, including MCF Isolator + TAP, 980/1550 WDM, and MCF GFF, supporting high-performance amplifier design and scalable integration.
Looking ahead, HYC will continue to focus on the evolution of multicore fiber and CPO technologies, driving innovation and enabling scalable optical interconnect solutions for AI-driven data centers and high-performance computing applications.
About HYC
HYC Co., Ltd (HYC), founded in 2000, specializes in providing customers with integrated R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service solutions for high-performance passive optical components. The company primarily manufactures and sells fiber connectivity (MMC/MTP/MPO assemblies), optical subassemblies for high-speed transceivers and CPO, multi-core fiber subassemblies, PLC splitters, and WDM. Its products are widely used in fields such as AI, Hyperscale Data Centers, Cloud Computing, and 5G/6G high-speed communications.
Comprehensive MCF Portfolio Showcased
At the event, HYC showcased a comprehensive multicore fiber portfolio covering MCF Fan-In/Fan-Out (FIFO), MCF patch cords, MCF FAU, and hybrid assemblies-addressing applications from device-level integration to system-level interconnects.
Among these, MCF FIFO drew particular attention as a key enabling component for efficient coupling between multi-core fibers and single-core fibers. Live demonstrations highlighted its role in supporting next-generation optical architectures.
To meet diverse application needs, HYC offers multiple implementation approaches, including 3D waveguide (femtosecond laser direct writing), bundle technology, and free space optics technology, allowing flexible optimization across performance, cost, and integration requirements.
Designed for high-density interconnect applications, HYC offers MCF patch cords compatible with MMC, MPO, MTP, LC, and FC interfaces, supporting high port density and flexible system integration for data centers and advanced optical systems.
HYC also provides MCF hybrid subassemblies for next-generation multi-core fiber EDFA systems, including MCF Isolator + TAP, 980/1550 WDM, and MCF GFF, supporting high-performance amplifier design and scalable integration.
Looking ahead, HYC will continue to focus on the evolution of multicore fiber and CPO technologies, driving innovation and enabling scalable optical interconnect solutions for AI-driven data centers and high-performance computing applications.
About HYC
HYC Co., Ltd (HYC), founded in 2000, specializes in providing customers with integrated R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service solutions for high-performance passive optical components. The company primarily manufactures and sells fiber connectivity (MMC/MTP/MPO assemblies), optical subassemblies for high-speed transceivers and CPO, multi-core fiber subassemblies, PLC splitters, and WDM. Its products are widely used in fields such as AI, Hyperscale Data Centers, Cloud Computing, and 5G/6G high-speed communications.
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