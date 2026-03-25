Heavy Rain, Flood Risk As Strong Instability Hits Wednesday And Thursday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) -- A strong wave of atmospheric instability is expected to sweep across the country from Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and a heightened risk of flash flooding through Thursday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.Conditions are forecast to deteriorate steadily on Wednesday, with cold weather prevailing across most regions as cloud cover builds at multiple levels. Rain is expected to begin in southern areas, including Aqaba, before spreading northward to cover much of the country, including the capital.By the afternoon, rainfall is likely to intensify in several areas, with heavy downpours accompanied by thunder and hail. The conditions are expected to trigger flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, particularly in Aqaba and the Dead Sea basin. Westerly to northwesterly winds are forecast to become moderate to active.The Meteorological Department warned of multiple hazards, including flash flooding in vulnerable areas, thunderstorms, hail and reduced visibility due to fog and low clouds over mountainous regions. Blowing dust ahead of rainfall is also expected to reduce visibility at times, particularly in desert areas, alongside the risk of slippery roads.The unstable system is expected to deepen on Thursday as a cold and humid air mass moves in, bringing a further drop in temperatures and widespread rainfall across most regions. Periods of heavy rain are likely, accompanied by thunder and hail, increasing the risk of rising water levels in valleys and low-lying areas, including Aqaba and the Dead Sea.There is also a chance of brief light snowfall over the highest southern mountain peaks early Thursday, while strong westerly winds with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h are expected to add to hazardous conditions.Conditions are expected to ease gradually on Friday, with a slight rise in temperatures and lingering showers in western regions before rainfall weakens later in the day. A further modest increase in temperatures is expected on Saturday, with relatively cold conditions persisting across most regions and milder weather in low-lying areas.Temperatures in eastern Amman on Wednesday are expected to range between 15 C and 5 C, compared with 13 C and 4 C in western Amman, while Aqaba is forecast to record highs of around 22 C and lows near 14 C.