MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) AM/JASMINE Unveiled New Design in 2026AW Beijing Fashion Week

March 24, 2026 11:52 PM EDT | Source: China Newswire

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - On March 20, 2026, during AW26 Beijing Fashion Week, AM/JASMINE unveiled its new haute couture evening gown collection, "Tracing Shadows", at the Beijing's CP Center. For this season, the brand takes "Tracing Shadows" as the genesis for its creativity, journeying back through the river of time to retrace the contours and footprints of women. Employing the narrative language of haute couture, the collection sketches a multifaceted tableau of woman power, memory, and beauty; with every stitch, every bead, and every crustal, it pens a fashion epic uniquely belonging to the contemporary woman. "Tracing Shadows" is both a quest and an echo. As the gaze of the era refocuses on the female inner self-and as the imprints of history become the bedrock of confidence for today's women moving forward-AM/JASMINE utilizes "Tracing Shadows" as a key to unlock a dialogue between time and womanhood. This presentation is not merely a visual showcase of a new haute couture collection; it is, more profoundly, a tribute to the indomitable Female Spirit. It infuses AW26 Beijing Fashion Week with a haute couture aesthetic that harmonizes historical gravitas with contemporary avant-gardism, thereby redefining the symbiotic relationship between haute couture and the spirit of women.







Chinese Actresses Attending the Show: Ji Tianyu, Wang Yuxin, Xu Nannan

Chinese Actresses Walking the Runway: Ma Xiaoqian, Chen Miqi

The Tracing Shadows Show was a star-studded affair, with a host of celebrity guests making appearances. Stars such as Ma Xiaoqian, Xu Nannan, Chen Miqi, Wang Yuxin, and Ji Tianyu attended the show in person, immersing themselves in the aesthetics of haute couture. Chinese actresses Ma Xiaoqian and Chen Miqi took their involvement a step further by enthusiastically participating in the runway show-with Chen Miqi serving as the Show Opening Model and Ma Xiaoqian as the Show Closing Model for the "Mansheng" series. Clad in haute couture gowns by AM/JASMINE, the two artists graced the runway with elegance. Through their poised demeanor and graceful carriage, they perfectly embodied the exquisite craftsmanship and spiritual essence of the collection, adding a dazzling brilliance to the entire event.







Figure 3: Junior Designer Zhenqi Qiu (Gloria) with her designed garments

Even more delightful is the fact that this season's collection features a collaborative release with a young designer, Miss Zengqi (Gloria) Qiu. Her involvement went far beyond mere creative conceptualization; she was fully integrated into every stage of the garment creation process-from sketching initial inspirations, selecting fabrics and colors to designing intricate decorative details-contributing unique and constructive ideas throughout. Gloria's inspirations come from her love of and charitable efforts on behalf of marine life, which are reflected in her choice of marine colors and flowing materials. Drawing upon a perspective of pure innocence and boundless imagination, this young designer infused the Tracing Shadows series with a sense of genuine warmth and lyrical grace. Through a dynamic interplay and fusion of ideas with designer Amanda Liang, these whimsical, childlike concepts were transformed into the moving details and ingenious touches that adorn the gowns. For the runway show, she even took to the catwalk herself modeling her creations, presenting-with all the charms and energy of budding womanhood-a complete and vivid expression of this unique blend of youthful romance and creativity.







Four distinct collections of fashion design works

This season's designs abound with highlights; the four core collections-"First Light", "Declaration", "Proliferation", and "Silent Power"-each employ a unique language of color, silhouette, and craftsmanship to interpret the multifaceted dimensions of time and womanhood, thereby bringing the spiritual essence and aesthetic texture of the "Tracing Shadows" series to full and vivid expression.







Opening Models of the Main Show: Qu Jingya, Gao Menghan

Opening the Show in the "First Light" (White) Series, child lead model Qu Jingya and adult lead model Gao Menghan made a stunning debut clad in "First Light" white gowns. Resembling sprites bathed in forest moonlight, they exuded an aura of pure elegance and ethereal grace. Sparkling crystal embellishments adorned the lightweight fabrics-evoking the shimmering mists of dawn-writing a dreamlike yet powerful opening chapter for the entire runway spectacle.

The "Declaration" Series (Pink-Purple-Red): Striking directly at the heart with highly architectural, three-dimensional silhouettes, this series features shades of pink that bloom like layers of passionate, glowing twilight. Red rhinestones, meticulously hand-set to form abstract textual motifs, trace the body's contours with precision. This design transforms the attitude and strength of womanhood into tangible attire, embodying a core spirit of courageous self-expression and a refusal to be defined.

The "Proliferation" Series (Blue-Green): A natural color gradient flows from deep forest green to tender spring emeralds, interwoven with hand-coiled, vine-like beadwork. This imagery serves as a metaphor for power-much like plants-taking root, spreading, and enduring eternally. The interplay of light and dark blue-green tones resembles the very lifelines of existence; the hand-beaded vines wind across the gowns, appearing gentle yet possessing the unyielding resilience to break through the earth.

The "Silent Power" Series (Black-Gold): Featuring crisp satin fabrics and sharp, incisive tailoring, this series is accented by linear diamond-like crystal detailing across the shoulders-resembling a galaxy shimmering against the night sky-silent yet potent. The color palette naturally projects an aura of composure, while the clean silhouettes underscore female independence and decisiveness. It interprets the feminine attitude that "Silence, too, projects Power," allowing a radiance that demands to be reckoned with to blossom amidst the stillness.

To perfectly embody the profound depth and interplay of light and shadow inherent in Tracing Shadows collection, the entire series is infused with an ethos of ultimate craftsmanship and intricate manual artistry. Utilizing only the finest materials and exquisite techniques of Master Artisans, it sculpts the unique beauty that the passage of time bestows upon women. Culminating in over thousand hours of meticulous handiwork, tens of thousands of custom-cut rhinestones, crystals, and gemstones are hand-set along the key contours of each gown. Through the application of three-dimensional tailoring, layered construction, and internal structural boning, the designs achieve silhouettes that are simultaneously architectural in form and perfectly contoured to the body. This approach shatters the stereotypes of traditional evening wear, offering a precise interpretation of the multifaceted identities of contemporary women-balancing softness with strength, and restraint with bold expression-thereby allowing the gown to serve as a dual extension of a woman's physical presence and inner spirit.







Curtain Call: All Models and Designer Amanda Liang Chen

Amanda Liang, Chief Designer for AM/JASMINE, states: "'Tracing Shadows' is about seeing those 'shadows' that are often overlooked. What we seek is not merely the fleeting images left by the passage of time upon fabric, but-more importantly-the authentic contours etched into history by countless women." AM/JASMINE consistently draws inspiration from everyday life and grounds itself in meticulous craftsmanship, utilizing the language of fashion to interpret beauty across its myriad dimensions. The launch of this "Tracing Shadows" Haute Couture collection represents not only a further sublimation of the brand's design philosophy but also establishes an enduring narrative regarding time, strength, and beauty within the brand's legacy.

Company: AM/JASMINE

Contact: Liang Chen

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Source: AM/JASMINE

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Source: China Newswire