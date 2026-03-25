MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post The Prophecy of the Condor and the Eagle Arrives In Costa Rica and Incorporates the Quetzal in Honor of the Country appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

In the words of those who preserve the memory, modern maps fade away. Kuauhtli, guardian of the híkuri (peyote), and Delfina, initiated into the secrets of the Amazonian uni, not only rescue their heritage but also bring it into the present. Here we tell you how their vision is rewriting the future of Indigenous peoples.

Kuauhtli Vásquez, a bearer of the ancestral Coahuilteco lineage from northern Mexico, and Delfina Akara, initiated into the wisdom of the Amazon, represent the living union of two profound indigenous traditions.

Kuauhtli comes from a place where northern Mexico and what we now know as Texas were one heartbeat-a territory united by bonds deeper than any dividing line.

“I am descended from the peoples who live in that area. Before, there was a connection; there was no border, so people interacted more closely,” Kuauhtli noted.

This connection has a spiritual epicenter: Wiricuta, the Nahuatl name for a sacred site in San Luis Potosí, where the earth yields peyote.

In his account, Kuauhtli mentioned a cactus, called híkuri in tradition, which does not recognize current borders, as it also grows in Texas, serving as a living bridge between two nations.

“Throughout that entire region, the people were part of a plant-based culture. A society whose worldview revolved around nature. Ceremonies involving the consumption of peyote were not merely a ritual, but the heart of their identity and spirituality,” she said.

As for Delfina Akara 's roots, she was born in what she calls Wallmapu, now known as Argentina, and from there, at a young age, when she was able to travel on her own, she went to the Amazon, where she stayed for about 10 years.

In the Amazon, she became familiar with the cultures of various indigenous communities; one could say they were reviving their native indigenous culture.

Delfina lived among and worked with different indigenous communities, and she has extensive experience in the Amazon. In fact, she learned the language, the traditional songs, and about herbal baths; she also learned how to prepare and serve the indigenous dish known as“uni”-she studied all of that.

Meanwhile, Kuauhtli Was Studying In The North With the Híkuri, With the Marakames, And With the Native American Church.

“We met about five years ago in Brazil, and that's when we came together and started conducting ceremonies as a group-that is, we hold temazcales and dances, then give talks and perform other rituals. Then I serve the híkuri and we make offerings to Mother Earth and the sea, and we hold an event that incorporates the prophecy of the condor and the eagle-and we also included the quetzal, because we're here in Costa Rica and we're focusing on the unity of all Indigenous peoples coming together in this region,” emphasized Kuauhtli.

This excerpt from the conversation with Kuauhtli and Delfina is not just a memory, but the foundation of their current work: a reminder that, according to ancestral wisdom, cultural roots are stronger than any imposed border.

The Coahuilteco Ancestral Lineage of Northern Mexico

Kuauhtli carries the Coahuilteco ancestral lineage of northern Mexico; he explained to us the defining characteristics of this lineage, its principles, and its traditions.

The true essence of a people is often found in their name. For the Coahuilteco ancestral lineage of northern Mexico, their identity unfolds in three parts: Co- (serpent), huil- (light of the sky), and -teco (people).

According to Kuauhtli's knowledge, they called themselves the people of the serpent of the light of the sky, and they possess a profound universal perspective and a connection to the galaxy itself.

Their practices and culture reflect this cosmic understanding, manifested in a fundamental principle: living in harmony and balance with Mother Earth, the elements, plants, and animals. This was not an abstract idea, but the foundation of their civilization.

“They developed remarkably advanced agriculture, cultivating not only staple foods like corn, beans, and squash, but also tomatoes, chili peppers, chia, and amaranth. Their mastery of nature extended to the cultivation of cotton, from which they obtained up to five natural colors to make their clothing,” explained Vásquez.

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*Learn All the Details of the Annual Event in Costa Rica,“Cultura Ancestral”

Their relationship with the animal world was equally respectful. In a land inhabited by millions of bison and deer, the Coahuiltecos knew how to hunt sustainably, without affecting the reproduction of these species, thereby ensuring their own sustenance and the balance of the ecosystem.

Their lifestyle, described as semi-nomadic, allowed them to move and settle in different places, demonstrating a fluid adaptation to their environment.

The Prophecy of the Eagle and the Condor

Delfina and Kuauhtli have a unique way of sharing every detail of their knowledge; they clarified doubts regarding the prophecy of the Eagle and the Condor, as well as the inclusion of the Quetzal during their stay in Costa Rica.

In the collective memory of the indigenous peoples, there is a prophecy that foretold both darkness and rebirth.“More than 500 years ago, when the first European ships anchored off the coasts of this hemisphere, the sages and seers foresaw the suffering that was to come: destruction, disease, and violence. At a supreme council of elders, the Huehuetla Tocan, it was concluded that a cycle of approximately five centuries of invasion and colonization was about to begin,” said Kuauhtli.

But that vision did not end in desolation. The prophecy also spoke of an opening, an opportunity for Indigenous cultures to resurface. Medicines, languages, practices, and ancestral wisdom would have a new opportunity to flourish with vigor.

The year 1992 marked a turning point. In Panama, leaders from numerous peoples of the north and south gathered for four days and four nights. There, they declared the fulfillment of the Prophecy of the Condor and the Eagle.“This symbolic union represents the fusion of the cultures of South America (the Condor) with those of Central and North America (the Eagle and the Quetzal). Poetically, it was said that the beating of the wings of these spiritual birds would create winds of change that would sweep not only across the continent, but the entire world.”

Today, that vision is a tangible reality. Medicinal plants and indigenous practices have crossed oceans, reaching Asia, Europe, and Africa. Along with them comes a vital awareness: the protection of Mother Earth, respect for water, and the desire to live in harmony and peace.

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During the 1992 gathering, staffs were collected from all the peoples who could participate, and these staffs served as symbols-for example, of the peoples of Uruguay, Argentina, Venezuela, Ecuador, and from all over, including Alaska, Canada, and Mexico. They carried staffs with feathers and silent symbols;“they brought these staffs and tied them together in a circle, as a symbolic act of the unity of all cultures.”

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Today, that vision is a tangible reality. Medicinal plants and indigenous practices have crossed oceans, reaching Asia, Europe, and Africa. Along with them comes a vital awareness: the protection of Mother Earth, respect for water, and the desire to live in harmony and peace.

During the 1992 gathering, staffs were collected from all the peoples who could participate, and these staffs served as symbols-for example, of the peoples of Uruguay, Argentina, Venezuela, Ecuador, and from all over, including Alaska, Canada, and Mexico. They carried staffs with feathers and silent symbols;“they brought these staffs and tied them together in a circle, as a symbolic act of the unity of all cultures.”

Regarding the question: How is this prophecy historically interpreted?

Vásquez, drawing on his wisdom, said that the cultures of northern Mexico are represented by the eagle, because the eagle symbolizes not only the light of the sun but also the creation of the universe:“The eagle of fire that brings light and love symbolizes how it brings all healing, the spiritual consciousness of the universe.” In the south, they are symbolized by the condor, a bird of the Andean heights that represents the wind and the mountains. The quetzal represents the tropical rainforest; it is a bird that refuses to live in captivity and is brilliantly colored in jungle green. Thus, this combination of birds represents the unity of all these elements.”

What impact has the prophecy had on people at each ceremony? The answer goes beyond the intellectual and takes root in the heart.“The first thing one can say is that it opens the heart wide. The most tangible effect of these ancestral medicines is an increase in the capacity to love, forgive, and heal, fostering a genuine love for the Earth and one's fellow human beings,” emphasized Kuauhtli.

Furthermore, he says that this emotional awakening is the foundation for a profound reorganization of human thought. In an era where humanity tends to view the Earth as a mere material resource, these practices invite us to perceive its energy and spirit.“As the elders warned, the obsession with hoarding more-more oil, more gold, more cars-has created a dangerous imbalance between the material and the spiritual.”

The ultimate effect, therefore, is a transformation of consciousness. By feeling universal love and recognizing themselves as part of a whole-the Earth, the moon, the sun, the plants-people begin to think differently.

In her view, the ceremony serves as an antidote to the emptiness of materialism, reconnecting the individual with the totality of existence.

How have Delfina and Kuauhtli influenced different indigenous cultures?

Doña Delfina is an artist and painter who focus on all forms of graphic art.“We're also compiling indigenous art, sculptures, and symbols, and we're exploring how we can interpret and share them.”

The message of these wise figures is not limited to words alone but expands through art and direct experience. An example of this is the album“Corazón Luminoso,” a compilation of songs featuring guitars and other instruments that is now available on global platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

In addition to music, their work extends to art exhibitions, ceremonies, and spiritual retreats that have woven an international network. These events have taken place in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America-including Brazil and Costa Rica-attracting people from all over the world. At these gatherings, participants connect with plants, music, and dance, and then carry those energies back to their own communities.

Their purpose is to create a network of planetary unity.“Our mission is to use ancestral culture to help transform the planet into a more peaceful and healthy place for future generations,” they concluded. In this way, ancestral wisdom becomes an active tool for global change.

We remind you that Delfina and Kuauhtli will be present at the Ancestral Culture 2026 event, which will take place from March 27 to 29 in Esterillos Este and Quebrada Amarilla, Costa Rica.

This event will bring together the knowledge of invited indigenous communities from both within the country and from other nations, including the Boruca, Cabecar, Broran/Terraba, Huetar, Ngobe, Mapuche Qolla, Inga, and Cohahuilteco.

If you'd like to participate in Cultura Ancestral this year, here are the organizers' email address and contact numbers: Email: ... and Phone Numbers: (Diego Díaz): +50683840367 and (Resonance CR ): +50683840367.

Below is the schedule of activities:

FRIDAY – MARCH 27

✓ Toji Nature Retreat, Esterillos – Opening Concert

5:00 – 8:30 pm

✓ Opening Remarks by Huetar

Traditional Dance from Putumayo (Colombia)

✓ Live Music:

Guadalupe Urbina

Kuauhtli Vasquez & Delfina Mun

Colectivo Alianza Soberana

SATURDAY – MARCH 28

✓ Resonance Hub, Quebrada Amarilla

8:00 – 8:30 a.m.

✓ Seed Ceremony and Prayer

8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

✓ Huetar Clay Workshop

✓ Ancestral Games: Conflict Resolution

By Rancho Biriteca

10:30 am – 12:30 pm

✓ Temazcal Ceremony by Isaias Romero & Gopali (Ecuador)

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

Lunch

Toji Nature Retreat, Esterillos.

Afternoon Activities

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

✓ Traditional Boruca Mask Painting Workshop

By Mayora Lourdes Rojas

4:00 pm – 6:30 pm

✓ Musical Ceremony:

Carlos Brenny & Abel Pinto (Bribri-Cabecar)

✓ Ikkaruna

Lucas & Marypaz

6:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Dinner

7:30 pm – 11:00 pm

✓ Ritual of the Word – Mambeadero

By Círculo Ikka

SUNDAY – MARCH 29

✓ Resonance Hub, Quebrada Amarilla

8:00 AM – 9:45 AM

✓ Cabécar Cacao Ceremony by Luis Quetzal

10:00 AM – 11:15 AM

✓ Reclaiming Ancient Temples, Territory, and Culture – Chicha Alliance Ritual

By Jorge Sibas Terraba

11:15 am – 12:00 pm

✓ Dances of Universal Peace

12:30 – 1:30 pm

Lunch

Toji Nature Retreat, Esterillos –

Afternoon Activities

1:30 pm – 4:00 pm

✓ Wisdom Talk: Eagle, Condor, and Quetzal

✓ Ancestral Chants Workshop

By Kuauhtli Vasquez & Delfina Akara

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

✓ Integration Workshop: The Andean Chakana

Led by Isaias & Gopali

6:30 – 7:30 pm

Dinner

7:30 – 9:00 pm

✓ Fire Ceremony and Boruca Dance.

Don't miss it!

The post The Prophecy of the Condor and the Eagle Arrives In Costa Rica and Incorporates the Quetzal in Honor of the Country appeared first on The Costa Rica News.