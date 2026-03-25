Vijayawada Police Arrest 3 For Online Radicalisation, Anti-National Acts

Vijayawada City Police have arrested three persons, namely Md Rahamutullah Sharif, Md Danish, and Mirza Sohail, in connection with an online radicalisation case involving serious unlawful and anti-national activities.

According to an official statement, the case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at II Town Police Station, Vijayawada, under NTR Commissionerate.

Details of Radicalisation Activities

Acting on credible inputs, a focused inquiry and technical analysis revealed that the accused were operating organised online groups and systematically engaging in the dissemination of extremist content aimed at influencing and recruiting vulnerable individuals.

They were also found to be in contact with persons based outside the country, who were encouraging unlawful activities prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity, and security of the nation.

The accused were actively sharing and circulating digital content, including audio messages, posts, and images, which promoted extremist ideology, showed disrespect to national symbols, and sought to incite division and hostility.

Investigation and Seizures

Preliminary findings indicate that these activities were part of a structured effort with wider linkages beyond the local level, a statement further read.

During coordinated searches conducted at multiple locations, police seized electronic devices, including mobile phones and other incriminating material. Detailed forensic examination of these materials is underway to establish the full extent of the network and its activities.

Legal Action and Ongoing Probe

All three accused have been produced before the Hon'ble Court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress to identify additional persons involved and to uncover the broader network.

Police Appeal for Vigilance

The police reiterate that any activity that threatens the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the nation will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Citizens, particularly youth, are advised to remain vigilant regarding the content they access and share online. Parents are requested to be aware of their children's online activities to prevent them from being misled by unlawful elements, a statement added.

(ANI)

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