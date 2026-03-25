Rishikesh's Bajrang Setu: India's First Glass Bridge Nears Completion

The construction of Bajrang Setu, the country's first glass-floor suspension bridge, over the Ganga River in Rishikesh is almost complete, with technical testing of the bridge being currently carried out by the concerned authorities. This has created a sense of excitement among local traders. The bridge will connect the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway to the Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district.

Local Hopes Pinned on New Landmark

Local shopkeepers have expressed their happiness over the opening of Bajrang Setu. They believe that once the bridge is opened, it will attract tourists from across the country and abroad, which will benefit local businesses. They are eagerly anticipating the opening of the bridge, believing it will significantly boost tourism and provide a much-needed economic uplift.

"When the tourists are on the bridge, they will be able to see the Ganga flowing below, and it will bring a sense of peace and serenity," said Pratima, a visitor from Gujarat. She also noted that this will be the country's first glass bridge, making it a major attraction.

Gopal, a local shopkeeper, expressed hope, saying, "First, we had Laxman Jhula, and now this bridge. After five years of tough times, we are optimistic that things will get much better now in terms of business." Anil, another business owner in the area, added, "This bridge will benefit traders because tourists were almost completely cut off from the area. The bridge will bring them back, and business will improve. The bridge looks beautiful, and many people are already coming to admire it."

Paramatma Das, a resident, further acknowledged the government's efforts, stating, "The government has done a great job. Now, visitors will be able to see the ancient temples, and unemployed individuals will get work. Hotels and businesses will also benefit."

The bridge is expected to be opened for the general public in April.

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