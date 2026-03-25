Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges DMK Youth Wing For 'Greater Victory' In Polls

Udhayanidhi Urges 'Greater Victory'

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday attended a consultative meeting of the Youth Wing administrators from Madurai and Virudhunagar districts. Addressing the meeting, Udhayanidhi said, "There are still 30 days left for the elections. During the Parliamentary elections, all of you took the initiative as youth in the field and met the people to carry out campaign work. Because of your hard work, the DMK achieved a 100% victory in the Parliamentary elections. I have come here to urge you to secure an even greater victory in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections."

DMK Alliance Seat-Sharing Finalised

Earlier on Monday, DMK and Communist Party of India (Marxist) finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. CPI(M), a constituent of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in five seats. "In a discussion held today (March 23, 2026) regarding seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Assembly general election--between the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], P Shanmugam--it was decided that the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a constituent of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in 5 (five) Legislative Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu," a press note from the parties read.

Congress will contest 28 seats as part of the DMK-led front.

Election Details and Main Contest

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)

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