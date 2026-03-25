Paytm UPI Big Update! Nris Can Now Use UPI Without An Indian SIM Card

Paytm UPI now lets NRIs use international numbers without an Indian SIM. Link NRE/NRO accounts to send money, scan QR codes, and pay easily in India with no extra forex charges.

Paytm has rolled out amazing news for Indians living abroad (NRIs). You can now use UPI with your international mobile number, without needing an Indian SIM. This makes money transfers super easy, whether you're visiting India or sending money from overseas. Earlier, an Indian number was a must, but now you can just link your NRE/NRO account to your foreign number.Following guidelines from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Paytm has launched this service in 12 countries to start with. The list includes the USA, Canada, UAE, UK, Singapore, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Hong Kong, France, and Malaysia. If you live in any of these places, you can log into the Paytm app using your local mobile number.Here's how NRIs can get started. First, download and open the Paytm app on your phone. Then, log in using your international mobile number and verify it with an SMS. The final step is to link your active NRE/NRO bank account. Once that's done, you can scan QR codes at shops in India, pay on websites, or send money to friends. The best part? Paytm says there are no extra forex charges for this.Paytm isn't just stopping at payments. The app also gives you cool features to manage your money better. It has an 'AI Expense Tracker' to watch your spending, an option to download your transaction history as a PDF or Excel file, and even a feature to hide certain transactions for privacy.This new feature puts you in control of your Indian bank transactions, right from your fingertips, no matter where you are in the world. It's a big step forward in the Digital India mission, which aims to connect Indians globally through technology.