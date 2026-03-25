6 Clubs Mohamed Salah Could Join After Confirming Liverpool Exit This Summer

Mohamed Salah has confirmed his Liverpool departure this summer, igniting speculation over his next move. Saudi clubs, MLS newcomers, and European heavyweights are all vying for the Egyptian star's signature.

The strongest links point towards Al-Ittihad, the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League champions. Salah has been connected to the club before, and with former Liverpool teammate Fabinho already in their ranks, the move would reunite familiar faces. Al-Ittihad currently sit sixth in the league, but Salah's arrival could transform their fortunes. The Saudi Public Investment Fund's ownership of multiple clubs means he could technically join any of them, but Al-Ittihad remain the frontrunners.

A different path could lead Salah to Major League Soccer. San Diego FC, who debuted in 2025, are backed by British-Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour. The club has the financial flexibility to offer Salah a Designated Player slot, allowing wages beyond the league's salary cap. The Egyptian connection and the chance to spearhead a new MLS project could prove enticing.

If Salah chooses to remain in Europe, Galatasaray present a compelling option. The Turkish giants are three-time defending Super Lig champions and consistent Champions League participants. They were recently eliminated by Liverpool in the round of 16, but their ability to attract stars like Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane shows their ambition. Salah was loosely linked to them during the January window, and the move could now materialize.

Italy could also beckon. Salah rebuilt his career at Fiorentina and Roma after his Chelsea struggles, and a return to Serie A would be symbolic. Inter Milan dominate the league currently, but Napoli have shown they can accommodate ageing Premier League icons, with Kevin De Bruyne thriving there this season. Either club could offer Salah a familiar environment with Champions League football.

PSG stand out as another realistic European option. Under Luis Enrique, the club rotates heavily in Ligue 1, allowing stars to rest for Champions League fixtures. Salah could thrive in such a system, conserving energy for Europe while adding depth to an already stacked squad. His arrival would further bolster PSG's ambitions of continental dominance.

Barcelona have admired Salah for years, and his availability could reignite their interest. The Catalan giants remain one of Europe's most attractive destinations, and Salah's profile fits their attacking philosophy. Financial constraints may complicate matters, but the allure of Camp Nou and La Liga competition cannot be dismissed.