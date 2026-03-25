Devotees Throng Temples Across India On Seventh Day Of Chaitra Navratri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) A large number of devotees gathered at temples across the country on Wednesday to mark the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, offering prayers to Maa Kaalratri, the fierce form of Goddess Durga.

In Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, heavy footfall was witnessed at the Darshani Deori as pilgrims began their journey to the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. Devotees expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

Speaking to IANS, one pilgrim said,“I have been coming here for 20 years. The arrangements made by the administration are very good.”

In the national capital, devotees assembled in large numbers at the Jhandewalan Temple since early morning to offer prayers. Temple priest Ambika Prasad Pant said,“Today is the seventh day of the Spring Navratri, dedicated to Maa Kaalratri. Devotees are performing her invocation, worship, and darshan.”

Similar scenes were witnessed in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where devotees gathered at the ancient Chamunda Devi Temple to worship Goddess Kali.

Mahant Murli Singh highlighted the temple's historical and spiritual significance, stating that the deity Chamunda has long been revered and is believed to be the clan deity of Prithviraj Chauhan.

In Madhya Pradesh, special rituals were performed on the auspicious occasion of Saptami. At temples across the state, Mata Rani was adorned with elaborate decorations, including grand golden embellishments.

Chief priest Pawan Dau Ji Maharaj led the Puja ceremonies, with devotees offering prayers in large numbers.

Meanwhile, at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, the day began with the traditional Bhasma Aarti, accompanied by Panchamrit Abhishek, ceremonial adornments, and floral offerings, drawing devotees in the early hours.

The seventh day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, the fiercest form of Goddess Durga. Known as the destroyer of darkness and negative energies, she represents courage and protection. Devotees worship her to remove obstacles and fears, often wearing royal blue or orange, and offering jaggery or sweets.