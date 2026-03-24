'Far From Empty': Dubai Tourists Counter Slowdown Claims Flights Full, Malls Active

Flights are full, malls are active, and residents are going about their routines even as regional tensions continue in the headlines. While the city feels quieter, residents and tourists said that Dubai remains calm and fully functional.

A recent post by Varinder Bansal, founder of Omkara Capital, summed up what many tourist and residents are experiencing. Having travelled to Dubai from Mumbai, he noted that his flight was completely full and is a sign that travel into the city has not slowed as much as some online narratives suggest.

“The reality is clear, people are still travelling to Dubai. It's far from empty,” he wrote.

At the same time, Bansal observed a dip in tourist presence and traffic across the city. “Dubai definitely feels lighter,” he mentioned.

However, daily life continues as usual. Over the past few days, he visited malls, restaurants and met friends, finding no signs of panic among residents.

A visit to Mall of the Emirates on a weekend evening reflected this contrast. While not as crowded as peak tourist season, the mall was far from empty. Shops were active, several restaurants were full, and daily-use outlets such as supermarkets and cafes saw steady footfall.

“Yes, there are fewer people and shorter wait times, but nothing close to the panic narrative circulating online,” he said.

Some areas closer to the airport, such as Mirdif, saw initial disruption, with residents reporting drone sightings in the early days. However, in other parts of the city including Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road, the impact has been minimal. Occasional alerts continue to come through on mobile phones as precautionary measures, but normalcy resumes within minutes.

Bansal also pointed to early signs of a shift in the property market, particularly at the higher end. Villas priced above Dh20 million are seeing corrections in the range of 10 to 20 per cent, with deal activity slowing in this segment. However, the mid-market segment, between Dh2 million and Dh5 million, remains relatively stable.

“Buyers are cautious, but sellers are also not willing to cut prices aggressively. It's a wait-and-watch phase,” he noted.

For business owners, the on-ground reality is reinforcing confidence. Saeed Meeran, an outfit designer based in Bangalore, who recently travelled to Dubai to take client measurements and explore setting up a label, said the situation has encouraged him to move forward with his plans.

“I often visit Dubai to meet my clients and take their orders. There are a few wedding next month, but clients are still booking, fittings are happening, and evenings feel normal. I came here expecting things to be slow,” he said, adding that serious buyers remain active.

“The work hasn't stopped, it has just become more focused. Seeing the city active despite tensions has increased my confidence to set up operations here,” he added.

A similar view was shared by a new arrival from India, who landed in Dubai on March 17. “Before travelling, I was unsure about what to expect. But the flight was full, and once I got here, everything felt normal and quieter,” said Ahmed Akram, a businessman.

Having visited areas such as Deira, Bur Dubai and malls over the weekend, he said shops, restaurants and public spaces remain active.

“There is no sense of panic. People are stepping out, meeting friends and continuing their routines,” he added.