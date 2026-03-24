With MCC In Force, Strict Liquor Purchase Limits Imposed In TN Tasmac Sales Under Scanner

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 25 (IANS) As Tamil Nadu heads into the Assembly election season, authorities have rolled out stringent controls on liquor sales following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), with Tasmac outlets now operating under tighter scrutiny to prevent misuse.

The restrictions come in line with Election Commission of India (ECI) norms aimed at ensuring a level playing field during elections by curbing the use of alcohol as an inducement to voters -- a practice that has historically triggered heightened surveillance during poll periods.

Under the revised norms, individuals are permitted to buy liquor only within fixed limits beyond which its possession will be deemed unlawful unless supported by a valid justification, officials said.

The capped limits include 4.5 litres of Indian Made Foreign Spirits (IMFS) or imported liquor, 7.8 litres of beer, and up to nine litres of wine, with enforcement teams tasked with monitoring compliance across the state.

“We have issued clear instructions to all retail outlets to enforce the limits without exception.

The quantities allowed are strictly for personal consumption, and any violation will be dealt with as per law,” a senior Tasmac official said.

To strengthen oversight, all transactions at the state's 4,787 Tasmac outlets will be digitally tracked through a centralised system operated from Chennai, with mandatory billing and real-time data uploads forming the backbone of monitoring efforts.

The crackdown is expected to significantly curb bulk buying trends typically seen during election periods, especially for private events and gatherings.

Officials have made it clear that such purchases will not be permitted under any circumstances. Authorities have also warned that strict punitive measures will be taken against violators, including legal action and cancellation of licences for outlets found breaching the prescribed norms, as part of efforts to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.