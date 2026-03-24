UAE Strongly Condemns Iranian Attack On Bahrain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned the treacherous Iranian attack targeting Bahrain, which resulted in the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contractor serving with the UAE Armed Forces during a routine mission with the UAE crew, and the injury of five members of the UAE Ministry of Defense and several Bahraini soldiers, in flagrant violation of international law.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement that this attack constitutes a violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

It also represents a dangerous escalation that affects the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the region.

The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Bahrain, affirming its support for all measures taken to protect its security and stability.