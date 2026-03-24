QRCS Launches HAKEEM Digital Health Platform

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) recently launched the HAKEEM digital health platform and mobile app (for iOS and Android), inspired by an ambitious strategic vision of providing patient-centred digital health services that improve healthcare quality and blade-->

"The QRCS has made one more achievement in developing health services and enhancing patient satisfaction," said Abdullah Sultan al-Qattan, the assistant secretary-general – executive director of Medical Affairs Division at the QRCS.

"The new digital health portal is an integrated platform that gives the patients easy and secure access to the healthcare services they need and ensures effective one-to-one communication between patients and health care providers,” he said.“By embracing the latest digital transformation developments, it will help optimise patient blade-->

"HAKEEM allows the users to access their essential health data, such as medical appointments, lab results, prescriptions, medical history, and treatment plans,” al-Qattan said.“They can also receive health-related notifications/alerts.”

"This is another milestone in the QRCS's rich history, which boasts ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management system (QMS) and platinum-level accreditation by Accreditation Canada for meeting international standards of excellence in quality care and services, in recognition of the QRCS's capabilities, efficiency, and special attention to institutional governance, transparency, and administrative excellence,” he blade-->

The patient portal offers a comprehensive range of features designed to enhance healthcare access and convenience.

It provides secure access to personal health data anytime and anywhere, allows users to manage medical appointments and request or change them as needed, and provides access to attendance certificates, sick leave certificates, and other official blade-->

Patients can view test results and medical reports, access prescriptions and treatment instructions, and receive health education messages and guidelines.

The portal also enables patients to submit suggestions and complaints, reduces waiting times and paperwork, and allows faster access to medical information.

It supports smoother healthcare experiences, continuous monitoring of health conditions, well-informed medical decision-making, and improved communication between patients and QRCS health facilities.

Being one of QRCS's core divisions, the Medical Affairs Division is responsible for ambulance coverage/response through the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department, health education/training through the Training and Development Centre, and primary healthcare (PHC) through the Workers' Health Centres – operated by the QRCS under a strategic partnership agreement with the Ministry of Public Health.

QRCS HAKEEM digital health services