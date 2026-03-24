Convenience, Quality Drive Qatar's Eid Spending Surge

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Retailers in Qatar reported strong Eid al-Fitr sales this year despite regional tensions, with dates, dried fruits, premium nuts and packaged sweets among the top-selling items during the holiday rush.

Shops in Doha specialising in traditional Eid treats saw brisk business in the days leading up to the holiday, as residents continued the long-standing custom of sharing food with family, friends and blade-->





Shoppers browse neatly arranged shelves of packaged sweets and gift boxes at a store during the Eid holiday. PICTURE: Joey Aguilar

Displays of almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins and dried mangoes filled store shelves, while neatly arranged trays of chocolates and individually wrapped sweets drew steady interest from shoppers.

“We were honestly expecting a slower season because of the situation in the region, but sales exceeded our expectations,” said an employee at a popular sweets and nuts shop at Matar Qadeem.

“People still came in large numbers, especially in the final three days before Eid. Premium mixed nuts and gift boxes sold very fast,” he blade-->





Individually wrapped sweets arranged on decorative trays highlight the rising demand for convenient, ready-to-serve treats popular for Eid hospitality and gift-giving. PICTURE: Joey Aguilar

Retailers noted that convenience played an increasingly important role in consumer choices this year. Pre-packed assortments of nuts and ready-to-serve sweet platters were among the fastest-moving items, reflecting a shift in buying behaviour.

“Customers are looking for quality and convenience. Instead of buying in bulk and preparing at home, many prefer ready-made options that they can serve to guests immediately or give as gifts. It saves time, especially for working families,” the employee noted.

It is learnt that many shoppers appeared willing to spend more on higher-quality products, particularly for items associated with hospitality. Premium nuts such as pistachios and almonds, along with imported dried fruits, were in high demand, even as some consumers remained selective in their purchases.

“There is still price sensitivity, of course. But during Eid, people prioritise quality. It's part of the tradition to offer the best you can,” the employee said.

Consumers echoed this sentiment, saying that Eid remains a time when spending is guided more by cultural values than economic caution.

“For Eid, you cannot compromise too much. We may cut back on other things, but sweets and nuts are essential because we receive guests. It's about generosity and making people feel welcome,” said Mariam, a Doha resident shopping for her family.

Another shopper, Ahmed Khan, said he opted for pre-packed sweets this year to save time.“Work has been busy, so I bought ready-made trays. They look good, and it's easier. Maybe it costs a bit more, but it's worth it for convenience”.

Retailers also observed that visually appealing packaging played a significant role in attracting buyers, particularly for gift-giving. Elegant trays, decorative boxes and individually wrapped items were prominently displayed, catering to customers seeking both presentation and quality.

“The presentation matters a lot. People want something that looks festive and special when they visit relatives. That's why packaged chocolates and assorted sweets are very popular,” a salesperson at another sweets shop said.

Industry observers say the strong Eid performance highlights the resilience of Qatar's retail sector, even amid external uncertainties. Seasonal demand linked to religious and cultural occasions continues to drive consumer spending, providing a reliable boost for businesses.

As the holiday period concludes, retailers are now assessing sales trends to better prepare for future peak seasons. Many hope the demand for convenience-oriented products and premium offerings will continue.

“Every year, we see small changes in how people shop. But one thing remains the same, Eid is always a busy and important time for us,” the salesperson said.

While regional tensions may have introduced an element of caution, observers noted that the steady flow of customers in stores suggested that the festive spirit remained largely intact, with traditions of sharing and hospitality continuing to shape spending habits across Qatar.

regional tensions Eid treats packaged sweets