UN Rights Council To Hold Urgent Debate On Iran's Attacks On Gulf States

MENAFN - Jordan Times) GENEVA - The UN Human Rights Council will hold a rare urgent debate on Wednesday on Iran's strikes on countries across the Gulf region and their impact on civilians.

The session, approved on Tuesday, was requested by Bahrain on behalf of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Jordan - to the infuriation of Tehran.

The United Nations' top rights body will discuss "the recent military aggression launched by Iran against Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates... targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, which has resulted in the loss of innocent lives", according to the debate title.

"Our countries are not party to the armed conflict, nor have we taken part in military aggression or attacks," Bahrain's ambassador Abdulla Abdullatif Abdulla told the council on Tuesday.

"These Iranian attacks have targeted civilians, civilian infrastructure, leading to very many innocent victims."

Abdulla said the GCC and Jordan had tried to ensure that dialogue prevailed, and had affirmed they would not attack Iran.

"Despite this, we are continuing to be targets of direct attacks," he said, calling the strikes "unjustified and unjustifiable".

The countries brought forward a draft resolution, which the 47-member council will vote on.

The draft resolution "condemns in the strongest terms the egregious attacks" by Iran, condemns Tehran's actions aimed at closing the Strait of Hormuz and voices "grave concerns at the Iranian attacks on energy infrastructure".

It demands Iran "cease all unprovoked attacks" against the GCC states and Jordan, and "provide full, adequate, effective and prompt reparation for all injury and damage... caused by its internationally illegal wrongful acts".