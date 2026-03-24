Trump Says Iran Gave US 'Very Big Present' Related To Oil And Gas
"It was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money," Trump said.
The cryptic announcement came a day after Trump unexpectedly postponed threatened attacks on Iran's power plants and said Washington was in negotiations with unspecified figures in Iran.
Tehran has denied being part of any talks to end the war, which is now in its fourth week and has disrupted global oil supplies passing through the strategic Hormuz Strait.
“They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today. And it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
“That meant one thing to me - we're dealing with the right people.”
Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for new US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Trump said the“gift” was“very significant,” adding that it was“oil and gas-related.”
Asked if it was related to his demand that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic, Trump replied:“Yeah, it was related to the flow and to the strait.”
The US president added that the“present” was not related to Iran's nuclear program, but repeated his claim that the Iranian side“agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon.”
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