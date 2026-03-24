ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ASMALLWORLD Honoured with Regional Virtuoso Award in Continental Europe for“Most Engaged Member” in Recognition of Their Exceptional Contribution

24.03.2026 / 19:41 CET/CEST

Press release ASMALLWORLD Honoured with Regional Virtuoso Award in Continental Europe for“Most Engaged Member” in Recognition of Their Exceptional Contribution Zurich, 24.03.2026 – Virtuoso, the lea ding global network specialising in luxury and experiential travel, presented its second annual regional Virtuoso Awards at its Continental Europe Forum, held 11–13 March at Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisbon Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal. ASMALLWORLD was among the network's most esteemed travel agency members in Continental Europe and global preferred partners honoured with an award. These recognitions celebrate those who consistently demonstrate a strong commitment to the Virtuoso network through outstanding sales performance, sustained growth and active engagement. The awards were announced during Thursday's General Session and Awards Ceremony. ASMALLWORLD received the award for Most Engaged Member, which recognises a travel agency member and preferred partner with the highest engagement and collaboration - one of Virtuoso's core values - within the network in Continental Europe. "Receiving a Virtuoso award for the second consecutive year is a proud moment for ASMALLWORLD and a reflection of the continued growth of our travel business," said Zain Richardson, CEO of ASMALLWORLD. "Following last year's recognition as Top Producing Cruise Member, this year's award for engagement highlights the depth of our relationships and the progress we've made in expanding our presence within the network. We look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead, continuing to invest in our partnerships and capabilities to further elevate the experience we offer our members." Grant Holmes, Vice President of Travel at ASMALLWORLD, added: "Virtuoso, the world's largest luxury travel consortium, presents its global awards annually and the Most Engaged Member Agency awards are among the most coveted of all. I am very proud of the outstanding effort of each and every one of the ASMALLWORLD travel team that has resulted in this recognition. The Most Engaged Member award is particularly special as it speaks to the day-to-day collaboration, passion and energy our team brings to the Virtuoso network. A huge thank you to Virtuoso for this recognition - this achievement is very much a collective effort." Virtuoso wishes to congratulate ASMALLWORLD and thank them for their invaluable contribution to the success of the Virtuoso network. For more details on Virtuoso's network of the world's best travel agencies, advisors, and preferred partners, visit . THE ASMALLWORLD GROUP Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a luxury travel ecosystem that serves discerning travellers and industry partners. At its core, the ASMALLWORLD social network is the trusted community for modern luxury travellers, offering a platform to connect, share experiences and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges. ASMALLWORLD members can engage through its app and website, receive travel inspiration, and meet in person at over 950 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers, access to exclusive launches, galas, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and St. Moritz. Beyond the social network, the ASMALLWORLD Group extends into bespoke travel planning, luxury hospitality, and strategic B2B collaborations. Through its diverse portfolio, the Group fosters a like-minded global community, curated opportunities, and tailored solutions, shaping the evolution of luxury travel. Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem include: ASMALLWORLD Collection ASMALLWORLD Bespoke Travel ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY ASMALLWORLD Hospitality First Class & More The World's Finest Clubs Jetbeds, a premier booking platform specialising in affordable Business and First-Class flights, offering exclusive deals, expert advice and personalised service. For more information, please visit: ABOUT VIRTUOSO Virtuoso is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,500 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Annual sales of (U.S.) $35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit . CONTACTS ASMALLWORLD AG

Seidengasse 20

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

...

Pippa O'Keefe

Head of PR

+44 7990 824 249

... Virtuoso

Misty Belles

Vice President, Global Public Relations

+1 202 553 8817

... DISCLAIMER The statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such can be identified, for example, by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "target," "seek," or "aim," or the negative of these words or comparable expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Issuer or its industry to be materially different from any future results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:

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Language: English Company: ASMALLWORLD AG Seidengasse 20 8001 Zürich Switzerland ISIN: CH0404880129 Valor: A2JE3W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2297084

End of News EQS News Service 2297084 24.03.2026 CET/CEST