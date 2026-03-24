MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) According to Forbes, employees who had full schedule flexibility showed 29% higher productivity and a 53% improvement in focus. Flexible work is one of those things that almost everyone wants, and almost no one agrees on how to do well.

Employees want freedom over their schedule. Managers want to know work is actually getting done. Companies want both without creating a culture that feels like it runs on distrust.

The tension is real, and most teams handle it by swinging to one extreme or the other. Either flexibility is unlimited, and accountability quietly disappears, or flexibility exists in theory, but the expectation is that everyone is online from nine to five anyway.

Derribar Ventures Limited has been working through this for a while, and what they have found is that the solution is almost never about choosing between flexibility and productivity. It is about building the right conditions so that both can exist at the same time.

Derribar Ventures on What Actually Breaks Productivity in a Flexible Setup

Before getting into what works, it is worth being honest about what goes wrong, because most flexible work problems are predictable.

The first is unclear expectations. When people do not know exactly what they are responsible for delivering, flexibility turns into ambiguity, and ambiguity turns into anxiety, missed deadlines, and a lot of unnecessary check-in meetings.

The second is communication that does not scale. A team of five can stay aligned through casual conversation. A team of twenty with different schedules cannot. Without deliberate communication habits, important information ends up siloed in someone's inbox or Slack DMs, and people make decisions without the context they actually need.

The third is measuring activity instead of outcomes. Tracking whether people are online is not the same as tracking whether work is being done well. Teams that focus on presence tend to reward the appearance of productivity rather than the real thing, which is a pretty quick way to lose your best people.

The Foundations Derribar Ventures Limited Builds On

Derribar Ventures' approach starts with a few principles that most flexible work policies skip over entirely.

Outcomes over hours. Every role has a clear picture of what success looks like in a given week or sprint, so there is no ambiguity about whether someone is doing their job. If the work is done well, the hours are not the point. Async by default. Not everything needs a meeting, and not everyone needs to be available at the same time. Derribar Ventures Limited's team treats asynchronous communication as the default, which means decisions get documented, context gets written down, and people can do deep work without being interrupted every forty minutes. Overlap windows that actually work. Some real-time collaboration is necessary, and pretending otherwise leads to endless scheduling frustration. Rather than mandating full-day overlap, Derribar Ventures' experts defines a few hours each day when everyone is reachable, which is enough for the conversations that genuinely need to happen live.

What Employees Actually Find Useful (and What They Do Not)

Ask people what they like most about flexible work, and the answers are pretty consistent. Control over their environment, fewer pointless interruptions, and the ability to do focused work during the hours when they personally think best.

Ask them what makes it harder, and the answers are equally consistent.

Isolation is the biggest one. Remote and flexible setups reduce the casual contact that makes teams feel like teams, and when that disappears, it tends to show up as lower engagement, more misunderstandings, and people feeling less connected to the work. Unclear escalation paths are another. When someone hits a blocker in an office, they can tap a colleague. In a flexible setup, it is not always obvious who to contact, how quickly to expect a response, or when something is urgent enough to interrupt someone. And then there is the always-online pressure that creeps in despite best intentions. Flexible work is supposed to mean freedom over schedule, not freedom to work at any hour because of the expectation. Derribar Ventures Limited is deliberate about pushing back on this, since the research on overwork and output quality points in a pretty clear direction.

For a broader look at how Derribar Ventures Limited structures their team operations and the thinking behind their flexible work policies, their Derribar Ventures company page covers more of the context that sits behind these decisions.

How Derribar Ventures Keeps Content and Campaigns Moving in a Flexible Setup

One area where flexible work creates specific challenges is anything that involves coordination across teams on time-sensitive output, and content and campaign work sit right in the middle of that.

When creative teams, strategists, and distribution are all working different schedules, campaigns can stall at handoff points if the process is not designed carefully.

Derribar Ventures Limited's team handles this by building campaign workflows with explicit ownership at each stage and clear handoff criteria, so that moving something forward does not require a meeting, just a shared understanding of what“ready” means.

Their thinking on Derribar Ventures Limited ad rotation strategies is a good example of this in practice. Managing ad rotation across multiple placements and formats requires consistent coordination, and in a flexible setup, that means building systems where the logic is documented and the handoffs are clean, rather than relying on everyone being online at the same time to catch issues as they come up.

For those interested in seeing how these flexible-work principles play out day to day, Derribar Ventures Limited shares snapshots of ongoing projects in public spaces. These examples reveal how tasks, handoffs, and iterations are managed when teams operate asynchronously or on staggered schedules.

Observers can explore this in more detail on the company's Behance profile and Dribbble page, where the focus is on process and adaptation rather than on promotion – giving a window into how structured flexibility translates into tangible workflow practices.

The principle that comes through in their work here is that flexibility works best when the process is tight, because loose processes that work fine when everyone is in the same room tend to fall apart when they are not.

Practical Tips by Derribar Ventures Limited for Making Flexible Work Actually Work

A few things that tend to make the biggest difference, according to Derribar Ventures Limited's experts:

Write decisions down, not just outcomes. When someone makes a call in a flexible setup, the reasoning should be findable later, because the people who were not in the conversation still need to understand why things are the way they are

Define response time norms explicitly, since“get back to people reasonably quickly” means different things to different people and leads to friction that feels personal but is really structural

Run a monthly check on workload distribution, because flexible setups can quietly create situations where some people are underwater, and others have capacity, and neither side knows it

Build in social contact that is not about work, because the casual conversations that happen naturally in an office take deliberate effort in a flexible setup, and skipping them has real costs to team cohesion over time

Review your meeting load regularly, since one of the fastest ways to break flexible work is filling calendars with meetings that could have been an async update

The Version of Flexibility That Actually Holds Up

Wrapping up, the flexible work setups that last tend to have one thing in common, which is that they were designed rather than defaulted into.

Most teams end up with their current approach not because they chose it thoughtfully but because it evolved from a set of circumstances, and it stuck because changing it felt like too much work.

Derribar Ventures treats flexibility as something worth designing properly, because the version you end up with by accident is almost never the version that serves both the business and the people in it.

The goal is a setup where people have real control over how they work, and the work still moves forward reliably, and neither of those things is being traded off for the other.