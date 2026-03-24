Bellini Altarpiece In Venice To Be Restored While The Public Watches

MENAFN - USA Art News) Venice's Gallerie dell'Accademia Will Restore Giovanni Bellini's San Giobbe Altarpiece Behind Glass

Visitors to Venice's Gallerie dell'Accademia will soon be able to watch conservation work unfold at close range: the museum is launching a two-year restoration of a landmark altarpiece by Italian Renaissance painter Giovanni Bellini (c. 1430–1516), carried out behind a glass enclosure designed to make the process visible to the public.

The project, estimated to cost €500,000 (around $580,000), is being undertaken by the Gallerie dell'Accademia in collaboration with Venetian Heritage, an international non-profit organization that supports preservation efforts in the city.

The painting, widely known as the San Giobbe Altarpiece, was executed between 1478 and the late 1480s. The museum describes it as a pivotal moment in the development of the Venetian altarpiece, a work that helped define the genre's spatial ambition and devotional intimacy. Its official title is“Madonna and Child Enthroned with Musician Angels and Saints Francis, John the Baptist, Job, Dominic, Sebastian, and Louis of Toulouse.”

According to the institution, the current conservation campaign is driven by two primary problems. The first is structural: long cracks have formed across the surface as temperature fluctuations cause the wooden support to expand and contract over time. The second is chromatic: the painting's original pigments have altered in color over the centuries, changing the balance of tones Bellini initially established.

The altarpiece has faced environmental pressures before. It was moved from San Giobbe church in the 1810s for an earlier restoration after roughly three centuries of damp conditions left it at risk. Since then, the museum notes, the work has undergone a series of interventions between the 19th and 20th centuries, including structural adjustments and pest-control treatments intended to stabilize both the wood and the paint layer.

Those earlier efforts, the Gallerie dell'Accademia said, were often shaped by the best practices of their moment. Yet some solutions that once addressed immediate concerns have, over time, introduced new tensions and“critical issues,” making a comprehensive reassessment of methods necessary for the present campaign.

By placing the restoration in a transparent, visitor-accessible setting, the museum is also reframing conservation as part of the gallery experience. In a statement, it emphasized that work typically carried out in private spaces will be made legible to the public, highlighting the delicacy and complexity of treatment while offering what it called an opportunity for shared knowledge.

The initiative reflects a broader shift in museum practice toward demystifying conservation and inviting audiences into the slow, technical labor that underpins the survival of canonical works. For the Accademia, it also places one of Bellini's defining achievements at the center of a conversation about how the past is maintained - and how the tools of one era can shape the challenges of the next.