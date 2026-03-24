Landmark Proton Therapy Data Changes The Conversation LIXTE Saw It Coming

A landmark Phase III trial published in The Lancet demonstrated a five-year overall survival rate of 90.9% for oropharyngeal cancer patients treated with proton therapy, compared with 81% for those receiving traditional radiation Proton therapy's ability to stop at a precise depth within the body reduces radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissue, a clinical advantage driving new facility investments across the U.S., including a proton center scheduled to open this summer in Boca Raton, Florida LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) implemented some cohesion beyond pharmaceuticals in November 2025 with the acquisition of Liora Technologies Europe Ltd., now a subsidiary of LIXTE and developer of the electronically controlled LiGHT proton therapy platform

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For decades, radiation oncology advanced incrementally, improving precision through software and delivery techniques while the underlying physics of photon radiation remained largely unchanged. The core limitation persisted: photon beams pass through the body, leaving an exit dose of radiation in tissue beyond the tumor. The question oncologists repeatedly returned to was not whether this collateral exposure mattered, but how much it mattered over a patient's lifetime. A landmark study published in The Lancet in December 2025 offered some of the clearest evidence yet, and the findings are beginning to influence how cancer treatment infrastructure is being planned.

A Survival Gap That Changes Conversation

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center led the largest randomized Phase III trial to date comparing proton therapy to traditional radiation therapy in patients with oropharyngeal cancer. The study enrolled 440 patients across 21 proton centers in the U.S. and tracked outcomes over...

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