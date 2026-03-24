CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF) Sees Important Geological Indicators For Advancing Clayton Silver Project Exploration

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF) and may include paid advertising.

CMX Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration-stage company advancing the historic Clayton Silver Mine in Idaho, sees compelling prospects for unexplored areas of the project, magnified by the growing value of silver According to J.P. Morgan Global Research, silver prices are projected to average $81/oz in 2026, double their average in 2025, encouraging aggressive exploration of the historically productive but largely unexplored site In January 2026, the company commenced a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAN$2,000,000

CMX Gold & Silver (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF), an exploration-stage company advancing the historic Clayton Silver Mine in Idaho, recognizes that global demand and geopolitical factors are further boosting silver prices. To capitalize on this growth, the company is moving forward with the exploration of its flagship Clayton Silver project in Idaho, a 1,028-acre property with 29 patented mining claims, 2 patented mill sites, and 20 unpatented claims ( ).

The mine once ranked as the most active underground mine in the district, producing silver, along with lead, zinc, minor gold, and copper ( ). However, the Clayton mine was never fully explored. It was only mined along a single vein because no more ore was needed for the small...

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