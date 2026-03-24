Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Go For $1.7Bn

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A consortium of investors, including US asset management giant Blackstone, Tuesday announced the takeover of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the founding clubs of Indian Premier League, for nearly $1.8bn.

The announcement comes just days before the start of the lucrative T20 tournament on Saturday.

The franchise, which won the IPL for the first time last year, was sold by United Spirits Limited, the Indian unit of British beverage giant Diageo, for Rs166.6bn ($1.77bn).

In a statement, the acquiring consortium said it was“proud to become custodians of RCB.”

The group includes Bolt Ventures, run by leading sports investor David Blitzer, Indian media conglomerate The Times of India Group, along with Blackstone and Indian corporate giant Aditya Birla Group.

RCB's“championship-winning culture” and its connection to the southern city of Bengaluru and“one of the most passionate fanbases in world sport make this an extraordinary opportunity.”

“We are committed to taking RCB to new heights, on the pitch and beyond.”

Praveen Someshwar, chief executive at United Spirits Limited, said the deal was a milestone“as we sharpen focus on our core beverage business to unlock its true potential with sustained growth.”

Earlier this year, RCB's women's team won their second Women's Premier League title.

IPL's RCB to keep 11 seats empty in honour of stampede dead

Indian Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will keep 11 seats at their M Chinnaswamy Stadium empty in memory of the fans crushed to death in title celebrations last year, the team said Tuesday. Eleven supporters aged between 14 and 29 died in a stampede outside the stadium in June after RCB won the IPL for the first time.

The lucrative T20 tournament begins its 2026 season on Saturday when RCB host Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Bengaluru team, including star batsman Virat Kohli, will warm up for the game in tops sporting the number 11 and wear black arm bands for the match.

Along with the permanently empty seats, CEO Rajesh Menon said:“This is a tribute to our fans, who will always remain a part of our journey.”

After the tragedy, authorities deemed the venue unsafe due to structural and crowd management deficiencies, and moved important fixtures elsewhere.

But earlier this month the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the stadium would host games, including RCB home fixtures.

Menon said crowd management measures have been“significantly strengthened”, including setting up AI-led cameras.

“This system provides real-time alerts, including stand-specific crowd counts, to ensure better monitoring and control,” he said.

The stampede took place a day after RCB won the final against Punjab Kings and returned to a homecoming trophy parade.

Hundreds of thousands gathered on the streets to welcome their hero Kohli and his victorious teammates. More than 50 people were injured.

Several officials, including a senior RCB executive, and representatives of event organisers DNA and Karnataka State Cricket Association, were questioned by police.

No one has been convicted.

RCB Blackstone investors Indian Premier League