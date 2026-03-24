Duckett Pulls Out Of IPL To Focus On England Career, Risks Two-Season Ban

MENAFN - Gulf Times) England opener Ben Duckett has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) four days before the start of the ‌tournament to focus on his international ​career, a decision ‌that could leave him facing a ‌two-season ban from ‌the league.

The 31-year-old, who ‌scored 202 runs at an average of 20.20 during the Ashes, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs20mn ($213,167) at the auction.

Under IPL rules, any player who registers for the auction, is picked by a franchise and makes himself unavailable before the ​start of the season can be barred from participating in the tournament and the player auction ‌for two seasons.

“I have made the ​extremely difficult decision to withdraw from ​the IPL. I have given this a lot of thought and it has not been an easy choice,” Duckett wrote on Instagram.

“Representing England is something I have dreamed of since I was a child, and I want to give everything I can to English cricket. To do ‌that, I need ‌to ensure I am in the best possible place physically and mentally ahead of the summer.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone at Delhi. I was genuinely very excited about the opportunity to represent the franchise, and I fully appreciate the time and ​planning that goes into building a squad.

“I am sorry for any disruption my decision may cause. I would also like to apologise to all the fans, as I know how much the team means to everyone in Delhi.”

The IPL runs from March 28 to ‌May 31.

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