Duckett Pulls Out Of IPL To Focus On England Career, Risks Two-Season Ban
The 31-year-old, who scored 202 runs at an average of 20.20 during the Ashes, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs20mn ($213,167) at the auction.
Under IPL rules, any player who registers for the auction, is picked by a franchise and makes himself unavailable before the start of the season can be barred from participating in the tournament and the player auction for two seasons.
“I have made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from the IPL. I have given this a lot of thought and it has not been an easy choice,” Duckett wrote on Instagram.
“Representing England is something I have dreamed of since I was a child, and I want to give everything I can to English cricket. To do that, I need to ensure I am in the best possible place physically and mentally ahead of the summer.
“I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone at Delhi. I was genuinely very excited about the opportunity to represent the franchise, and I fully appreciate the time and planning that goes into building a squad.
“I am sorry for any disruption my decision may cause. I would also like to apologise to all the fans, as I know how much the team means to everyone in Delhi.”
The IPL runs from March 28 to May 31.Ben Duckett Indian Premier League Ashes Delhi Capitals
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