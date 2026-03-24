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Deputy PM, French Minister Hold Talks


2026-03-24 11:02:06
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani met Tuesday with French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin during her visit to the country.

They discussed the latest developments and security updates in the region and aspects of co-operation and joint coordination in light of the current circumstances.

Catherine Vautrin joint coordination

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Gulf Times

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