Afghanpakistani Border: UN Experts Urge Ceasefire And Lasting Peace

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)United Nations human rights experts have called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to immediately declare a ceasefire and work towards a lasting peace agreement following renewed clashes along the border.

In a statement issued from Geneva, the experts urged both Pakistan and the de facto Afghan authorities to commit to a permanent ceasefire, address the root causes of the conflict, and ensure accountability for violations of international law.

According to the UN experts, since 26 February 2026, at least 289 civilian casualties have been recorded in Afghanistan, including 76 deaths and 213 injuries, while more than 115,000 people have been displaced.

They added that civilian infrastructure, including homes, medical facilities, markets and displacement sites, has been damaged. Schools and border crossings have been closed and trade activities disrupted.

The experts also condemned a Pakistani airstrike on 16 March that reportedly struck a drug rehabilitation centre, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians.

“We condemn this attack, express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement said.

At the same time, the UN experts expressed concern over civilian casualties in Pakistan as a result of attacks attributed to the Taliban, as well as ongoing displacement and school closures.

They called on all parties to respect international human rights and humanitarian law, particularly the protection of civilians, and to conduct prompt, independent and transparent investigations into alleged violations.

The latest escalation followed Pakistani airstrikes on 21 and 22 February, retaliatory actions by Afghan authorities on 26 February, and further Pakistani offensives on 27 February targeting Kabul, Kandahar and other areas.

Pakistan has claimed that its actions were in response to alleged Taliban support for the TTP, a group under UN Security Council sanctions. However, the de facto Afghan authorities have denied any such support.

The UN experts said that international law prohibits the use of force unless in self-defence under specific conditions, adding that Pakistan had not presented credible evidence to justify its actions under the UN Charter.

“Pakistan's attack on Afghanistan violates the prohibition on the use of force under international law,” the experts said.

They stressed that all authorities, including the Taliban, must prevent terrorist groups such as the TTP from operating within their territories and threatening lives, including beyond their borders.

“While states have a duty to protect their populations from terrorist threats, they must do so in full compliance with international law,” the statement added.

The experts also called for peaceful resolution of disputes and warned that continued violence could further destabilise the region and impact international security.

The latest tensions follow similar clashes in October 2025, after which a ceasefire was reached.

The UN experts said they have been in contact with both the Government of Pakistan and the Afghan authorities regarding the situation.