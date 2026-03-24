A Closer Look At Unanimous Votes In Rancho Cucamonga City Council Meetings

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > David VanGorden answers Rancho Cucamonga residents questions about Council Members Votes.

At recent Rancho Cucamonga City Council meetings, one pattern continues to stand out: nearly every vote ends 5–0.

City Council candidate David VanGorden says that consistency is prompting a simple question from residents:

How are these decisions being made-and when?

The Rancho Cucamonga City Council typically meets twice per month. Over the course of a year, that can result in roughly 24 votes.

If five individuals were voting independently on each issue, the likelihood of every vote being unanimous across an entire year would be extremely small.

In fact, the probability is estimated to be:

1 in 79 octillion

(that's 79 followed by 27 zeros)

Understanding the Process

Of course, council members review and discuss issues before public meetings. That is part of how local government works.

But the consistency of unanimous votes raises a broader question for residents:

How much of the decision-making process is happening before public meetings take place?

VanGorden says the goal is not to criticize, but to encourage transparency and understanding.

“When residents attend meetings and share their concerns, they want to feel that those meetings are where decisions are actually being made,” VanGorden said.

A Small Change Can Make a Big Difference

VanGorden believes that even occasional differences of opinion can be a positive sign.

“A 4–1 vote doesn't mean disagreement-it means discussion,” he said.

“It shows that different perspectives are being considered.”

He says increasing transparency in how decisions are made can help strengthen trust between residents and city leadership.

Continuing the Conversation

VanGorden will be discussing development, infrastructure, and public input at upcoming community meetings, including the April 7 CRA meeting in Rancho Cucamonga.

Residents can learn more or submit questions by clicking Contact David VanGorden Here.

About David VanGorden

David VanGorden is a retired law enforcement officer and longtime resident. He is running for Rancho Cucamonga City Council in District 2 in the November 2026 election against incumbent Kristine Scott.