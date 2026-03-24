Systango Advances Data Engineering Services To Power Enterprise-Scale Intelligence

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > London, United Kingdom – March 2026 – Systango, a global digital engineering and innovation partner, continues to strengthen its data engineering services as part of its long-term strategy to help enterprises build scalable, insight-driven ecosystems.

London, United Kingdom – March 2026 –

Systango, a global digital engineering and innovation partner, continues to strengthen its data engineering services as part of its long-term strategy to help enterprises build scalable, insight-driven ecosystems. This sustained focus reinforces its position as a reliable AI engineering company and a strategic cloud engineering partner for organisations aiming to modernise their data infrastructure with agility, precision, and confidence.

As enterprises accelerate their shift toward data-led decision-making, Systango's enhanced capabilities enable seamless data integration, real-time processing, and advanced analytics across complex environments. With a strong engineering-first approach, the company empowers businesses to unlock meaningful insights, improve operational efficiency, and create unified data platforms that support innovation at scale. Its expertise helps organisations transition from fragmented data systems to cohesive architectures that drive measurable business outcomes while ensuring governance and security.

These capabilities are already demonstrated through real-world implementations. In a recent engagement with a global logistics company, Systango developed a centralised data platform that unified multiple data streams and enabled predictive route optimisation. The solution improved delivery efficiency, reduced operational delays, and enhanced real-time visibility across the supply chain, highlighting the tangible value of strong data engineering foundations.

Vinita Rathi, CEO of Systango, shared,“Our focus has always been on building strong data foundations that empower enterprises to make faster, smarter decisions. Strengthening our data engineering capabilities reflects our commitment to delivering scalable, impactful solutions that go beyond traditional transformation. By integrating data, AI, and cloud engineering, we are enabling organisations to unlock deeper insights and create sustainable competitive advantages in an increasingly data-driven world.”

Systango's continued investment in advanced data capabilities reflects its mission to deliver practical, outcome-driven solutions that support enterprises in navigating the growing complexity of modern data ecosystems and accelerating their digital transformation journeys.

Systango Technologies (NSE: SYSTANGO) is a global digital engineering leader specialising in AI, Web3, blockchain, and cloud solutions since 2007. With 350+ experts, the company has delivered 1000+ projects to over 100 clients, including Porsche and Deloitte. Its services span generative AI, blockchain development, cloud transformation, and custom software engineering. ISO 27001 certified and partnered with AWS and Google Cloud, Systango enables startups and enterprises to innovate, scale, and achieve secure, sustainable digital transformation worldwide.