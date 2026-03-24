“A Daughter's Sacrifice” Highlights Global Child Labor Crisis Through Powerful Storytelling

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > A powerful debut film by Mainak Misra sheds light on child labor, abuse, and resilience through the story of a young girl forced into domestic work. The film calls for global awareness and collective action to protect vulnerable children.

Story

A compelling debut feature film by Mainak Misra calls for collective action to protect vulnerable children worldwide.

Hyderabad-March 19, 2026

In a world where millions of children are still denied their right to

education and safety,“A Daughter's Sacrifice” emerges as a deeply

moving cinematic experience that brings urgent global issues into

sharp focus. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mainak Misra, the film

explores the harsh realities of child labor, abuse, and exploitation,

while delivering a message of hope, resilience, and collective

responsibility.

At the heart of the story is Rimil, a bright and ambitious young girl

from a rural village whose dreams of education are disrupted by

poverty and her mother's illness. Forced into domestic labor in the city,

Rimil's journey unfolds into a powerful narrative of survival, silent

suffering, and eventual rescue, highlighting the invisible struggles

faced by countless children across the globe.

A Story That Reflects a Global Crisis

While set in India,“A Daughter's Sacrifice” speaks to a universal issue.

Millions of children worldwide continue to face similar circumstances,

trapped in cycles of labor, abuse, and neglect.

“Rimil is not alone. Countless children suffer the same fate

every day across the world,” said Mainak Misra.“This film

is a call for society to come together, because only through

collective action can we truly protect and restore their

futures.”

More Than a Film, A Movement

What sets this film apart is not just its storytelling, but its powerful

message of unity and intervention. Through the combined efforts

of a compassionate teacher, a supportive community, and responsive

authorities, Rimil's story transforms from tragedy to triumph.

The film emphasizes a critical truth:

" When individuals, communities, and institutions act

together, lives can be saved".

“A Daughter's Sacrifice” is more than a film, it is a "wake-up call".

Media organizations, social advocates, NGOs, and audiences are

encouraged to support and amplify this important project. By sharing

Rimil's story, we take a step closer to ending the silence around child

exploitation.

About the Director

Mainak Misra is an emerging voice in global cinema, known for his

deep interest in socially relevant storytelling. Following his earlier work

“Days of Marigolds” (2017), this feature film marks a significant step

in his mission to use cinema as a tool for awareness and change.

About the Film

“A Daughter's Sacrifice” is a debut feature film that portrays the

emotional and physical struggles of a young girl forced into child labor,

while highlighting the power of community intervention in restoring

hope and dignity.

Tagline:“One dream... everyone's responsibility”

Media Contact

Mainak Misra

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+91-9177589024