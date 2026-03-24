“A Daughter's Sacrifice” Highlights Global Child Labor Crisis Through Powerful Storytelling
Story
A compelling debut feature film by Mainak Misra calls for collective action to protect vulnerable children worldwide.
Hyderabad-March 19, 2026
In a world where millions of children are still denied their right to
education and safety,“A Daughter's Sacrifice” emerges as a deeply
moving cinematic experience that brings urgent global issues into
sharp focus. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mainak Misra, the film
explores the harsh realities of child labor, abuse, and exploitation,
while delivering a message of hope, resilience, and collective
responsibility.
At the heart of the story is Rimil, a bright and ambitious young girl
from a rural village whose dreams of education are disrupted by
poverty and her mother's illness. Forced into domestic labor in the city,
Rimil's journey unfolds into a powerful narrative of survival, silent
suffering, and eventual rescue, highlighting the invisible struggles
faced by countless children across the globe.
A Story That Reflects a Global Crisis
While set in India,“A Daughter's Sacrifice” speaks to a universal issue.
Millions of children worldwide continue to face similar circumstances,
trapped in cycles of labor, abuse, and neglect.
“Rimil is not alone. Countless children suffer the same fate
every day across the world,” said Mainak Misra.“This film
is a call for society to come together, because only through
collective action can we truly protect and restore their
futures.”
More Than a Film, A Movement
What sets this film apart is not just its storytelling, but its powerful
message of unity and intervention. Through the combined efforts
of a compassionate teacher, a supportive community, and responsive
authorities, Rimil's story transforms from tragedy to triumph.
The film emphasizes a critical truth:
" When individuals, communities, and institutions act
together, lives can be saved".
“A Daughter's Sacrifice” is more than a film, it is a "wake-up call".
Media organizations, social advocates, NGOs, and audiences are
encouraged to support and amplify this important project. By sharing
Rimil's story, we take a step closer to ending the silence around child
exploitation.
About the Director
Mainak Misra is an emerging voice in global cinema, known for his
deep interest in socially relevant storytelling. Following his earlier work
“Days of Marigolds” (2017), this feature film marks a significant step
in his mission to use cinema as a tool for awareness and change.
About the Film
“A Daughter's Sacrifice” is a debut feature film that portrays the
emotional and physical struggles of a young girl forced into child labor,
while highlighting the power of community intervention in restoring
hope and dignity.
Tagline:“One dream... everyone's responsibility”
Media Contact
Mainak Misra
...
+91-9177589024
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