IDL Displays Announces Launch Of One-Stop Retail Display Kitting Solutions

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Ontario, Canada – IDL Displays, an industry leader offering one of the most extensive selections of visual merchandising and POP display components, fasteners, and accessories, is happy to announce the launch of its one-stop retail display kitting solutions.

Retail display programs rely on multiple components, coordinated logistics, and consistent execution across locations. Managing sourcing, assembly, packaging, and distribution separately often leads to delays, missing components, and increased operational costs.

IDL Displays simplifies this process through its integrated retail display kitting and light assembly services, delivering complete, retail-ready display kits from a single source. By consolidating manufacturing, assembly, packaging, and fulfillment, IDL ensures that every display arrives organized, accurate, and ready for immediate in-store deployment.

This streamlined approach reduces handling time, improves accuracy, and enables retailers and brands to execute merchandising programs faster and more efficiently.

Understanding Kitting in Retail Display Operations

What Is Kitting in Retail Display Operations?

Kitting is the process of combining multiple display components into a single, organized package before shipment. Instead of managing individual parts at the store level, retailers receive pre-assembled or pre-sorted kits ready for installation.

In retail display environments, kitting ensures that frames, signage, hardware, and accessories are grouped and delivered as a complete solution, improving efficiency and reducing errors.

A Complete POP Display Solution in One Shipment

IDL Displays provides fully integrated kitting solutions that include all required components for retail display programs. Each kit is assembled and packaged according to client specifications, ensuring consistency across locations.

By delivering complete POP display kits in a single shipment, IDL eliminates the need for multiple vendors and separate deliveries, simplifying logistics and enabling faster deployment.

Some of the key benefits of Retail Display Kitting include:

Increased Deployment Speed: Pre-assembled kits reduce handling time and allow faster in-store setup.

Improved Accuracy: All components are verified and bundled together, minimizing missing items and errors.

Cost Efficiency: Optimized packaging reduces shipping volume, while centralized assembly lowers labor costs.

Consistency Across Locations: Standardized kits ensure uniform display execution across all stores.

Simplified Store-Level Setup: Store teams receive complete kits, reducing setup complexity and saving time.

Reliable Kitting for Consistent Retail Execution

IDL Displays combines manufacturing, assembly, and fulfillment into a single process. Each kit is prepared under strict quality standards, ensuring consistent results across locations and reliable execution for retail campaigns. Some of IDL Displays' Kitting and Assembly capabilities include:

Centralized Manufacturing, Assembly, and Fulfillment

IDL Displays operates from a centralized facility in Newmarket, Ontario, where display components are manufactured, assembled, kitted, and shipped, improving quality control and turnaround times.

Dedicated Kitting and Quality Control Processes

Each kit is assembled by specialists who verify components and ensure accurate, secure packaging for safe delivery.

Custom Kitting Solutions for Retail Programs

IDL provides tailored kitting solutions for different campaigns, store formats, and merchandising requirements, supporting both national rollouts and targeted deployments.

Retail display success depends on speed, accuracy, and consistency. IDL Displays' kitting and light assembly services deliver complete, retail-ready display kits that streamline operations and improve in-store execution.

How Kitting Improves Retail Operations

Streamlined Supply Chain: Consolidates components into a single shipment, reducing vendor coordination.

Faster In-Store Deployment: Pre-packaged kits allow quick and efficient display setup.

Reduced Errors and Delays: Centralized assembly ensures accuracy and completeness.

Improved Operational Focus: Store teams can focus on merchandising and sales instead of logistics.

IDL Displays invites retailers and brand owners looking to simplify their retail display logistics and accelerate deployment to contact its team today to learn how custom kitting solutions can support their next merchandising program.

About IDL Displays

Established in 1977, IDL Displays is an industry leader offering one of the most extensive selections of visual merchandising and POP display components, fasteners, and accessories to the world's best-known retailers, brand owners, printers, and their creative services suppliers. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and the highest-quality products, IDL Displays has become renowned for delivering custom and stock display solutions on time and within budget.

More Information

To learn more about IDL Displays and the launch of its one-stop retail display kitting solutions, please visit the website at idldisplays.

360 Harry Walker Parkway South, Units 1-3NewmarketOntarioCanada1-877-579-1882

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