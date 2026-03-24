Aquafeed Market 2026 Driven By Aquaculture Growth, Reaching $96.70 Billion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Aquafeed market to surpass $97 billion in 2030. Within the broader Agriculture industry, which is expected to be $17,897 billion by 2030, the Aquafeed market is estimated to account for nearly 0.5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Aquafeed Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the aquafeed market in 2030, valued at $55 billion. The market is expected to grow from $40 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to expanding aquaculture production in China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, rising seafood consumption driven by population growth and increasing disposable incomes, government support for commercial fish and shrimp farming, growing adoption of high-performance compound feeds, and increasing focus on sustainable aquaculture practices across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Aquafeed Market In 2030?

The China will be the largest country in the aquafeed market in 2030, valued at $23 billion. The market is expected to grow from $16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of integrated aquaculture supply chains, increasing investments in advanced feed formulation technologies, rising demand for specialized feeds for high-value species such as shrimp and salmon, growing modernization of feed manufacturing facilities, expanding exports of aquaculture products to global markets, and increasing collaborations between feed producers and aquaculture farms to improve production efficiency across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Aquafeed Market In 2030?

The aquafeed market is segmented by additives into vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, acidifiers, and binders. The vitamins market will be the largest segment of the aquafeed market segmented by additives, accounting for 33% or $32 billion of the total in 2030. The vitamins market will be supported by the increasing focus on improving fish and shrimp immunity and growth performance, rising incidence of aquatic diseases, growing adoption of fortified and functional feeds, expansion of intensive aquaculture systems requiring balanced micronutrient supplementation, regulatory emphasis on feed quality and nutritional standards, and increasing demand for higher productivity and improved feed conversion ratios in commercial aquaculture operations.

The aquafeed market is segmented by form into dry form, wet form, and moist form.

The aquafeed market is segmented by distribution channel into direct sales, indirect sales, hypermarket/supermarket, wholesalers, online, and other distribution channels.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Aquafeed Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the aquafeed market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Aquafeed Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global aquafeed market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape aquaculture production to meet rising seafood demand, enhance feed formulation efficiency and functional nutrition performance, strengthen adoption of sustainable and alternative feed ingredients, and improve farm productivity and environmental sustainability across intensive and semi-intensive aquaculture systems worldwide.

Expansion Of Aquaculture Production And Seafood Demand - The expansion of aquaculture production and seafood demand is expected to become a key growth driver for the aquafeed market by 2030. The rising global consumption of seafood and growing aquaculture production are primary drivers for the aquafeed market. Increasing population, changing dietary preferences toward high-protein diets, and health awareness are boosting demand for fish and shrimp products. As wild fish stocks decline, aquaculture is expanding to meet global seafood needs, directly increasing demand for high-quality formulated feed. The shift toward intensive and semi-intensive farming practices further supports sustained aquafeed consumption. As a result, the expansion of aquaculture production and seafood demand is anticipated to contribute to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Technological Advancements In Feed Formulation And Functional Additives - The technological advancements in feed formulation and functional additives are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the aquafeed market by 2030. Advancements in feed formulations and nutritional optimization significantly contribute to market growth. Manufacturers are developing species-specific feeds enriched with proteins, amino acids, probiotics, and functional additives to enhance growth rates and disease resistance. Improved feed conversion ratios (FCR) increase farm productivity and profitability. As farmers focus on maximizing yield and minimizing mortality, demand for scientifically formulated aquafeed continues to rise. Consequently, the technological advancements in feed formulation and functional additives are projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Shift Toward Sustainable And Alternative Feed Ingredients - The shift toward sustainable and alternative feed ingredients is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the aquafeed market by 2030. Growing investment in sustainable aquaculture practices further accelerates market expansion. The industry is increasingly adopting environmentally friendly feed ingredients such as plant-based proteins, insect meal, and algae-based alternatives to reduce reliance on fishmeal and fish oil. Sustainability certifications and regulatory pressure are encouraging innovation in eco-friendly feed production. This transition supports long-term market stability and attracts institutional investment. Therefore, the shift toward sustainable and alternative feed ingredients is projected to contribute to approximately 2.0% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Aquafeed Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the vitamins market, the antioxidants market, the amino acids market, the enzymes market, the acidifiers market, and the binders market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $25 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing focus on feed efficiency and disease prevention, rising demand for high-performance and functional feed formulations, growing adoption of sustainable and alternative feed ingredients, tightening regulatory standards on feed quality and safety, and continuous innovation in aquatic nutrition technologies to enhance growth performance and farm profitability.

The vitamins market is projected to grow by $7 billion, the antioxidants market by $8 billion, the amino acids market by $3 billion, the enzymes market by $3 billion, the acidifiers market by $2 billion and the binders market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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