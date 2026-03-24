Chris Wood Claims Mena Golf Tour Rankings Title As Pathway To Dp World Tour Opens For Leading Players

England's former Ryder Cup star tops final standings following conclusion of Morocco Series; winner receives full HotelPlanner Tour card for remainder of 2026 season

Dubai, UAE – March 24: England's Chris Wood has been confirmed as the winner of the 2025/26 MENA Golf Tour Rankings following the conclusion of the season's Morocco Series, with the Englishman's dominant points haul of 59,320 points from eight events securing the title by a commanding margin.

Spain's Juan Salama finishes second on 33,050 points, with France's Pierre Pineau third on 31,531 points and Jack Davidson fourth with 30,355 points as the Final MENA Golf Tour Rankings – the definitive measure of the season – are confirmed.

The conclusion of the season has been shaped by the current regional situation, which led to the removal of events in Jordan, Qatar and the UAE from the 2025/26 schedule.

Wood's triumph represents a remarkable chapter in one of professional golf's most compelling comeback stories. The three-time DP World Tour winner – whose career highlights include the 2016 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and a place in Europe's Ryder Cup team at Hazeltine that same year – spent several years battling chronic anxiety and burnout before returning to competitive golf. Having secured his MENA Golf Tour card by winning Q School in Portugal by six shots, Wood claimed victory in each of the three countries the Tour visited this season – the Rolear Algarve Classic in Portugal, the Address Marassi Golf Resort event in Egypt, and the Al Houara Classic in Morocco – before sealing the Rankings title by a commanding margin.

Wood said: "I'm very proud to have won the Order of Merit. There are some impressive players on the MENA Golf Tour, which shows the depth of golf worldwide nowadays – I was pushed all the way to my three victories, which is great for me to have those pressure situations. Each win offered me something different, and to win in three different countries is something I'm very proud of. The MENA Golf Tour has offered me a realistic route back to where I want to be playing, and I can't wait to get going."

THE PATHWAY IN FULL

The confirmed Rankings trigger a series of significant opportunities for the Tour's leading players, through the landmark agreements announced earlier in the season with the Egyptian Golf Federation and the Emirates Golf Federation.

As winner of the Final MENA Golf Tour Rankings, Wood receives a Category 12 exemption and a full HotelPlanner Tour card for the remainder of the 2026 season, with his first eligible event the Italian Challenge Open (7–10 May).

The leading three players in the Final Rankings not already exempt will also be invited to compete in two HotelPlanner Tour events, with the UAE-based tournaments – the Abu Dhabi Challenge, Al Ain Golf & Shooting Club and the RAKBANK UAE Challenge at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman, each carrying a prize fund of USD 350,000 – now scheduled for the last two weeks of September 2026. As Chris Wood and Pierre Pineau are exempt, the leading three players to be invited to play in the UAE in September will be Juan Salama, who finished second in the MENA Golf Tour Rankings, Jack Davidson (fourth) and Ludovico Addabbo (fifth).

There will be four additional exemptions to HotelPlanner Tour tournaments for Juan Salama and Jack Davidson in the next four tournaments commencing with the Italian Challenge Open in early May.

Keith Waters, Chairman and Commissioner of the MENA Golf Tour, added: "Winning three times in three different countries and topping the Rankings from start to finish – that is a remarkable achievement and Chris thoroughly deserves everything that comes with it. His story is one of real resilience and determination, and watching him compete week after week this season has been a privilege. We also want to pay tribute to General Abdullah Al Hashmi, President of the Emirates Golf Federation and MENA Golf Tour Board Member, whose support has been instrumental in making these opportunities available to our leading players. We wish to acknowledge the disappointment caused by the removal of our final four events, which were due to take place in the GCC, from the schedule – the safety and wellbeing of our players, caddies, officials and all tournament personnel is always our absolute priority, and those decisions were not taken lightly. We thank everyone for their understanding during a challenging period. The final Rankings standings reflect the results across all completed events, and we are proud of what this season has delivered."

A TOUR BUILT ON PATHWAYS

The MENA Golf Tour – the only Official World Golf Ranking-recognised circuit founded and headquartered in the Middle East – has long served as a proven springboard to professional golf's highest levels. Alumni include Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, winner of multiple titles worldwide including the Genesis Scottish Open and the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour; South Africa's Thriston Lawrence, a five-time DP World Tour winner; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, a ten-time DP World Tour winner and Major champion.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

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Posted on: Tuesday, March 24, 2026 4:36:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

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