MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Apolo V Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of Filing Statement in Connection with Qualifying Transaction

March 24, 2026 8:33 PM EDT | Source: Apolo V Acquisition Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Apolo V Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: AFV.P) (" Apolo V ") is pleased to announce that it has filed its filing statement (the " Filing Statement ") dated March 24, 2026 on its SEDAR+ profile in connection with the proposed business combination among Apolo V, TelyRx, Inc. (" TelyRx "), TelyRx Finco Inc. (" Finco "), 1001474388 Ontario Inc., and Apolo V MergerCo Inc. (the " Proposed Transaction "). In conjunction with, and on or about March 26, 2026, Finco is anticipated to complete a "best-efforts" private placement of a minimum of 6,091,111 subscription receipts of Finco (" Subscription Receipts ") and a maximum of 9,136,666 Subscription Receipts at a subscription price of C$4.50 per Subscription Receipt, for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of USD$20,000,000 (or C$27,410,000) and maximum aggregate proceeds of USD$30,000,000 (or C$$41,115,000). The Proposed Transaction, once complete, is expected to result in the reverse takeover of Apolo V (following completion of the Proposed Transaction, the " Resulting Issuer ") and will constitute Apolo V's Qualifying Transaction, as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). It is anticipated that the Proposed Transaction will close on or about March 31, 2026.

The TSXV has conditionally approved the Proposed Transaction and the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") has conditionally approved the listing of the subordinate voting shares of the Resulting Issuer (the " Shares ") on the TSX under ticker symbol "TELY" following completion of the Proposed Transaction. Final approval from both the TSXV and TSX is subject to TelyRx and the Resulting Issuer ‎meeting certain customary conditions required by the TSXV and TSX, as applicable. Apolo V will issue a press release once ‎the TSX confirms the date when trading of the Shares is expected to commence on the TSX. ‎

Investors are encouraged to review the Filing Statement on Apolo V's SEDAR+ profile at as well as the news releases of Apolo V dated December 5, 2025, January 21, 2026, February 20, 2026 and March 6, 2026. The Filing Statement provides detailed information about, among other things, the Proposed Transaction, Apolo V, TelyRx and the Resulting Issuer. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

ABOUT TELYRX

TelyRx is a technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company operating a digital pharmacy platform. Connecting patients with independent, state-licensed providers to access over 400 everyday medications across 48 U.S. states and territories, the company fulfills prescriptions through licensed retail pharmacies in Florida and Texas, delivering essential medication directly with no friction, no delays, and no barriers.

ABOUT APOLO V

Apolo V was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on April 2, 2025 and is a capital pool company listed on the TSXV. Apolo V has no commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Apolo V's only business is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.

Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative. The common shares of Apolo V are currently halted from trading on the TSXV and trading is not expected to resume until closing of the Proposed Transaction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements about the Apolo V's future plans and intentions, the final approval of the TSXV and the TSX, listing of the Shares on the TSX, and the completion of the Proposed Transaction and timing thereof. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Apolo V cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and neither Apolo V nor TelyRx assumes an obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information regarding Apolo V Acquisition Corp.

Ryan Roebuck, Director

Telephone: 416.361.3121

E-mail: ...

For further information regarding TelyRx, Inc.

Neil Weber

Telephone: 647.222.0574

E-mail: ...

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to receipt of all requisite regulatory, stock exchange, court or governmental approvals, authorizations and consents, and approval of the shareholders of Apolo V and TelyRx. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement filed by Apolo V, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

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Source: Apolo V Acquisition Corp.