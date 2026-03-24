IT Governance, Risk, And Compliance (GRC) Market Outlook To 2030: Future Demand And Key Player Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The information technology (IT) governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) market has been expanding swiftly, driven by the increasing complexity of regulatory requirements and heightened security concerns. As organizations strive to align their IT strategies with business goals while managing risks, this market is poised for continued robust growth. Let's explore the market size, key growth factors, regional trends, and future outlook for IT GRC.

Growth Trajectory and Market Size of the IT Governance, Risk, and Compliance Market

In recent years, the IT governance, risk, and compliance market has experienced rapid expansion, growing from $20.29 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $22.66 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. Looking further ahead, the market is projected to reach $35.6 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 11.9%. This surge stems from various drivers, including increased regulatory compliance demands, a rise in cyber threats, broader adoption of IT governance frameworks, and heightened requirements within banking and financial sectors. The forecast period also sees new momentum from AI-powered GRC tools, cloud and SaaS integrations, and growing demand in healthcare and manufacturing industries.

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Understanding IT Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)

IT governance, risk, and compliance encompass a systematic approach designed to align IT operations with overarching business objectives while managing risks effectively. This framework involves the creation and enforcement of policies, processes, and controls to ensure that organizations meet regulatory standards. Additionally, it supports ongoing monitoring, risk assessment, and reporting, which improves decision-making and protects critical assets from threats.

Cybersecurity Concerns as a Major Growth Catalyst for the IT GRC Market

One of the primary factors propelling the IT governance, risk, and compliance market is the escalating number of cybersecurity threats. These threats consist of any malicious attempts to infiltrate, corrupt, or disrupt digital infrastructure and data. The increasing digital footprint and proliferation of connected devices present more opportunities for cyberattacks. IT GRC solutions help counter these risks by establishing secure and compliant IT environments through structured policies and controls. They enable organizations to detect vulnerabilities, enforce regulatory adherence, and take preventive actions to minimize data breaches and operational interruptions.

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Rising Impact of Cybercrime Illustrates Need for IT GRC Solutions

For example, in April 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported 859,532 suspected internet crime complaints in the United States, with losses surpassing $16 billion. This marked a 33% increase compared to 2023, underlining the growing threat landscape and the urgent need for robust governance and compliance frameworks. Such alarming trends strongly contribute to the accelerating adoption of IT GRC platforms worldwide.

Regional Developments and Market Growth Patterns in IT Governance, Risk, and Compliance

As of 2025, North America holds the largest share of the IT governance, risk, and compliance market, benefiting from advanced technological infrastructure and stringent regulatory environments. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by rapid digital transformation and increasing regulatory scrutiny. The market report covers a broad geographical scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics.

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