WMK INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving Weis Markets, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Weis Markets, Inc. (“Weis Markets” or the“Company”) (NYSE:WMK) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On February 26, 2026, Weis Markets filed a Form 8-K disclosing that certain previously issued financial statements, including audited financial statements for fiscal years 2022 through 2024 and interim financial statements in 2025, will be restated due to inaccurately recorded and overstated inventory. The Company also announced that it will delay the filing of its 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K while it completes the review and restatement process. On this news, the price of Weis Market shares declined by $5.12 per share, or approximately 7.16%, from $71.51 per share on February 25, 2026 to close at $66.39 on February 26, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Weis Markets securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LL by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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