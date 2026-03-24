WMK INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving Weis Markets, Inc.
[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION ]
What Happened?
On February 26, 2026, Weis Markets filed a Form 8-K disclosing that certain previously issued financial statements, including audited financial statements for fiscal years 2022 through 2024 and interim financial statements in 2025, will be restated due to inaccurately recorded and overstated inventory. The Company also announced that it will delay the filing of its 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K while it completes the review and restatement process. On this news, the price of Weis Market shares declined by $5.12 per share, or approximately 7.16%, from $71.51 per share on February 25, 2026 to close at $66.39 on February 26, 2026.
What Should I Do?
At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Weis Markets securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LL by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.
[LEARN MORE ABOUT SECURITIES CLASS ACTIONS]
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Lauren Molinaro, Esq.
212-699-1171
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment