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Tazman Davies

Tazman Davies


2026-03-24 08:04:30
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, Food Policy, George Institute for Global Health
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Tazman Davies is a PhD candidate in the food policy division at The George Institute for Global Health.

Research interests include public health nutrition, machine learning, health economics, epidemiology.


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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