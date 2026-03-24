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Tazman Davies
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- PhD Candidate, Food Policy, George Institute for Global Health
Tazman Davies is a PhD candidate in the food policy division at The George Institute for Global Health.
Research interests include public health nutrition, machine learning, health economics, epidemiology.
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