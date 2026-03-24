Mitosynergy Introduces Biocopper1® - A Clinically Proven Nutraceutical Designed For Mitochondrial Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scottsdale, AZ, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MitoSynergy, a science-driven wellness company focused on cellular and mitochondrial health, today announced the introduction of an improved BioCopper1®, a patented Copper (I) (Cu+) compound developed to address long-standing challenges associated with conventional copper supplementation.

Copper is an essential trace mineral involved in numerous biological processes, yet most dietary supplements deliver copper in the Copper (II) (Cu2+) form, which must be converted in the body before it can be utilized at the cellular level. MitoSynergy's BioCopper1® is formulated to deliver copper directly in its biologically active Copper (I) state, allowing for more efficient cellular uptake and mitochondrial utilization.

BioCopper1® is a niacin-bound form of cuprous copper engineered for stability and bioavailability. The formulation is clinically proven to aid in mitochondrial function and cellular energy production. Within the mitochondria, copper supports key enzymatic processes involved in ATP generation. This fundamental energy source drives cellular performance and determines how efficiently the body handles mental focus, physical stamina, and cellular repair. In a placebo controlled double-blinded clinical trial BioCopper1 demonstrated a 36% increase in ATP production and participants reported a 34% reduction in fatigue after 28 days, reinforcing its role in supporting cellular energy at the source.

BioCopper1® supports several copper-dependent biological pathways, including energy metabolism, connective tissue maintenance, neurological processes, and antioxidant defense. Copper is also involved in iron metabolism through ceruloplasmin, contributes to red blood cell formation, and plays a role in enzymes that protect cells from oxidative stress.

“As interest grows in mitochondrial health and healthy aging, there is increased attention on how micronutrient form and bioavailability influence cellular function,” said Scott Deley, CEO at MitoSynergy.“The introduction of BioCopper1® represents a formulation approach grounded in copper biology and supported by established biochemical mechanisms.”

“BioCopper1® stands as the flagship of the MitoSynergy portfolio, representing our core commitment to mitochondrial health and longevity science. As the cornerstone of our product line, BioCopper1® is specifically engineered to optimize cellular energy production and is available now to support peak physiological performance.”

Additional information about BioCopper1®, including its formulation science and supporting research, is available at.

About MitoSynergy

MitoSynergy is a wellness brand focused on cellular and mitochondrial health through science-informed nutritional ingredients. The company's research-driven approach emphasizes bioavailability, biochemical function, and ingredient integrity to support foundational cellular processes.













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Company Name: MitoSynergy

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