Kuwait Restores Four Power Transmission Lines After Attack-Related Damage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity said on Tuesday that four out of seven electricity transmission lines affected by falling debris from intercepted attacks have been restored to service.

In a statement, the Ministry said most of the damaged overhead lines have been repaired following inspection and technical evaluation, in line with approved technical standards and safety procedures.

The Ministry added that technical teams are continuing to work around the clock to repair the remaining lines and restore them to operation as soon as possible.

It affirmed that the country's power system remains stable and operating efficiently, stressing its commitment to maintaining energy security and sustainability.