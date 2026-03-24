Suffolk County DWI Defense Attorney Jason Bassett Outlines Defense Strategies For DWI Charges On Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY - Motorists arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in Suffolk County face serious penalties under New York law, including license revocation, substantial fines, and potential incarceration even for a first offense. Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett of the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. ( ) is outlining the penalties associated with different levels of impaired driving charges, the defense strategies available to challenge the evidence, and the critical DMV deadlines that Long Island drivers should understand when facing these charges.

According to Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett, New York recognizes several impaired driving offenses based on blood alcohol content and the circumstances of the arrest. A standard DWI under VTL § 1192 applies at a BAC of 0.08% or higher and is classified as a misdemeanor for a first offense, carrying up to one year in jail, fines ranging from $500 to $1,000, and a minimum six-month license revocation. The court also requires installation of an ignition interlock device on any vehicle the convicted individual owns or operates, along with enrollment in the Impaired Driver Program. "The penalties escalate significantly with higher BAC readings and prior offenses," explains Bassett.

Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett notes that Aggravated DWI applies when the BAC is 0.18% or higher or when a child under 16 is in the vehicle under Leandra's Law. A first Aggravated DWI carries fines of $1,000 to $2,500, up to one year in jail, and a minimum one-year license revocation. A second DWI within ten years is a felony carrying fines up to $5,000 and up to four years in prison, while a third DWI within ten years can result in fines up to $10,000 and up to seven years in prison. DWAI/Alcohol, which generally involves a BAC between 0.05% and 0.07%, is classified as a traffic infraction with lower penalties, including fines of $300 to $500 and a 90-day license suspension.

Attorney Bassett emphasizes that DWI charges can be challenged on multiple grounds, and identifying weaknesses in the prosecution's evidence is essential to building an effective defense. The Fourth Amendment requires that officers have reasonable suspicion that a traffic law was violated or that impairment was present before conducting a stop. If the stop was not supported by a valid legal basis, any evidence obtained afterward, including breathalyzer results and field sobriety test observations, may be suppressed. "Reviewing dashcam and bodycam footage is often the first step in determining whether the stop was legally justified," Bassett adds.

Breathalyzer machines must be properly calibrated and maintained under New York law, and the officer operating the device must hold a current certification. Maintenance and calibration records for the specific device used in a case can reveal deficiencies that undermine the reliability of BAC results. Medical conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, diabetes, and certain diets can also cause substances in the mouth or breath that register as alcohol on a breath test, producing falsely elevated readings. Field sobriety tests are subjective assessments that can be affected by medical conditions, injuries, fatigue, nervousness, uneven pavement, and poor weather conditions.

The firm also handles DMV proceedings that run on a separate track from the criminal case. If an individual refuses a chemical test after a DWI arrest, the court temporarily suspends the license at arraignment, and the individual is entitled to a DMV refusal hearing. If the DMV does not provide the hearing within 15 days after arraignment, driving privileges must be reinstated pending the hearing. A first-time chemical test refusal results in a minimum one-year license revocation and a $500 civil penalty, independent of any criminal case outcome. Conditional licenses through the Impaired Driver Program may allow limited driving for work, school, and medical appointments during the pendency of the case.

"A reduction from DWI to DWAI can make a significant difference because DWAI is a traffic infraction rather than a criminal offense, with substantially lower penalties and without the same impact on a criminal record," notes Bassett. "Factors such as a borderline BAC reading, problems with the testing equipment or procedures, and a clean prior record can all influence whether the prosecution is willing to negotiate a reduced charge." Under Leandra's Law, anyone convicted of any DWI offense in New York must install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle they own or operate for a minimum of one year, adding additional cost and inconvenience to the consequences of conviction.

A DWI conviction creates a permanent criminal record that remains on the driving abstract for 15 years and can affect employment opportunities, professional licenses, insurance rates, and the ability to travel internationally. Some countries consider DWI a serious criminal offense and deny entry to individuals with DWI convictions on their records. CDL holders face particularly severe consequences, as a DWI conviction triggers a minimum one-year disqualification even if the offense occurred in a personal vehicle, and a second offense results in lifetime CDL disqualification. New York offers limited sealing options for DWI convictions under Criminal Procedure Law § 160.59, but eligibility requires meeting specific criteria after a ten-year waiting period.

For those facing DWI charges in Suffolk County, taking prompt action to address both the criminal case and DMV proceedings may help preserve driving privileges and minimize long-term consequences.

About Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C.:

Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. is a Central Islip-based law firm dedicated to criminal defense with a focus on DWI and traffic offenses throughout Suffolk County and Long Island. Led by attorney Jason Bassett, a former prosecutor and member of the National College for DUI Defense, the firm provides defense representation at Suffolk County District Court, Suffolk County Court, and DMV hearings. For consultations, call (631) 259-6060.

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