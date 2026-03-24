Waterbury Personal Injury Attorney Dan Petroskey Explains How Health Insurance Can Affect A Connecticut Injury Settlement

WATERBURY, CT - Injury victims in Connecticut may see their jury awards reduced when health insurance has covered medical bills, but understanding the offsets and exceptions available under the law can help preserve a larger portion of the recovery. Waterbury personal injury attorney Dan Petroskey of DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. ( ) is providing guidance on how Connecticut's collateral source reduction statute affects personal injury cases in car accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, and other injury claims throughout Waterbury and New Haven County.

According to Waterbury personal injury attorney Dan Petroskey, Connecticut General Statutes § 52-225a requires judges to reduce the economic damages portion of a verdict by amounts paid through health insurance and similar collateral sources after a jury returns its award but before the court enters final judgment. The reduction applies only to economic damages such as medical expenses and lost wages, not to pain and suffering or other non-economic damages. "The collateral source rule is designed to prevent double recovery, but the calculation involves multiple steps that can protect significant portions of an award when properly handled," explains Petroskey.

Waterbury personal injury attorney Dan Petroskey notes that the reduction process follows a two-step formula under § 52-225a. First, the court determines the total collateral source payments made by health insurance, automobile accident insurance with health benefits, or similar coverage. Then it subtracts premiums paid by the injured party, their immediate family members, or their employer to secure those benefits. Only the net amount reduces the economic damages award. The Connecticut Supreme Court has clarified that employer-paid premiums count as payments made on behalf of the employee because they represent part of the compensation package, meaning the offset applies even when the individual did not personally write checks for coverage.

A critical exception under § 52-225a(a) can eliminate the collateral source reduction entirely. When a health insurer holds any right of subrogation, the court is prohibited from applying a reduction for that collateral source. "Many health plans, especially self-funded ERISA plans, include reimbursement or subrogation language in their terms," Petroskey adds. "If your plan has an enforceable subrogation right, the full jury award for economic damages remains intact, though the insurer may assert a lien separately to recover what it paid."

The Connecticut Supreme Court reinforced this principle in key appellate decisions, holding that when any valid right of reimbursement exists, no collateral source reduction is allowed under the statute. In those situations, the plaintiff recovers the full amount of the medical bills at trial even if the insurer's lien is significantly lower than the billed charges. For example, if the bills total $50,000 but the insurer's lien is only $10,000, the plaintiff still recovers the full $50,000 because the reimbursement right triggers the exception. Determining whether subrogation rights exist requires careful review of insurance documents, plan terms, and applicable federal and state law.

Connecticut General Statutes § 52-225b defines which payments qualify as collateral sources. Most private health insurance plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and medical payments coverage under auto policies qualify. Life insurance benefits, settlements from other cases, employer wage continuation, and Social Security disability benefits do not count as collateral sources. The distinction between actual insurance payments and debts voluntarily forgiven by a medical provider is also important, as Connecticut courts have held that voluntarily forgiven debts are not collateral sources.

After a jury returns a verdict at Waterbury Superior Court, the defendant can request a collateral source hearing where both sides present evidence about insurance payments and premium costs. The plaintiff must document total premiums paid through pay stubs, employer records, or insurance company statements. The judge calculates the net reduction and subtracts it from the economic damages portion of the verdict only. Connecticut's comparative fault rule under § 52-572h adds complexity, as the collateral source reduction cannot exceed the amount of economic damages remaining after any comparative fault reduction.

"Understanding these calculations before trial or settlement negotiations is essential," advises Attorney Petroskey. "Cases with substantial premium offsets or enforceable subrogation rights often preserve far more of the economic damages award than defendants initially expect." While the § 52-225a reduction is applied by the court after trial through a formal hearing, defendants and insurance adjusters routinely consider these potential reductions when evaluating settlement offers. Injured parties who understand the interplay between their insurance coverage, premium payments, and subrogation rights are better positioned to evaluate whether a settlement offer fairly compensates their losses.

The collateral source rule also affects which medical bills to present at trial and how benefits from multiple sources are coordinated. Some injury victims may have both health insurance and medical payments coverage under an auto policy. Documenting all premiums paid across all applicable policies, including employer contributions and spousal coverage, becomes essential to minimizing net reductions. Proper documentation of all premium payments and a thorough review of insurance policies can significantly strengthen an injured party's position at the collateral source hearing.

For those injured in car accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, or other personal injury events throughout Waterbury and New Haven County, consulting with an experienced personal injury attorney may help identify opportunities to minimize collateral source reductions and maximize overall recovery.

About DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C.:

DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. is a Waterbury-based law firm focused on personal injury representation. Led by attorney Dan Petroskey, the firm handles car accidents, slip-and-fall cases, premises liability, and other injury claims throughout New Haven County and Connecticut. For consultations, call (203) 756-7408.

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