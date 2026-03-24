Brooklyn Slip And Fall Attorney Samantha Kucher Explains How Building Code Violations Can Strengthen Injury Claims

BROOKLYN, NY - Property owners in New York City are required to comply with building safety codes enforced by the NYC Department of Buildings, and documented violations of those codes can serve as critical evidence in premises liability cases. Brooklyn slip and fall attorney Samantha Kucher of Kucher Law Group ( ) explains how injured individuals can use building code violations to establish negligence and pursue compensation after a fall.

According to Brooklyn slip and fall attorney Samantha Kucher, a building code violation is an official notice that a property fails to meet safety standards set by the NYC Department of Buildings. The NYC Construction Codes, the Housing Maintenance Code under NYC Administrative Code § 27-2005, and the New York State Multiple Dwelling Law § 78 each impose maintenance and safety obligations on property owners. "When a property owner ignores documented safety violations, it creates exactly the kind of hazardous conditions that cause serious injuries," explains Kucher.

Brooklyn slip and fall attorney Samantha Kucher notes that proving negligence in a slip and fall case requires establishing four elements: a duty of care, a breach of that duty, causation, and damages. Under New York law, an unexcused violation of a state safety statute may be treated as negligence per se, while a violation of a municipal ordinance typically serves as evidence of negligence for a jury to consider. A code violation that is directly tied to the hazard that caused a fall can be highly persuasive evidence of breach.

Attorney Kucher emphasizes that stairway defects remain among the most dangerous building code violations in New York City. The NYC Building Code sets specific requirements for stair geometry, including maximum riser heights of seven inches, minimum tread depths of eleven inches, and handrail heights between 34 and 38 inches above stair nosings. "Missing or improperly sized handrails remove a critical safety feature that people depend on for balance, and uneven step heights disrupt natural walking rhythm in ways that cause falls without warning," Kucher adds.

Inadequate lighting is another frequent contributor to fall injuries. The Multiple Dwelling Law and the NYC Housing Maintenance Code establish minimum illumination standards for public halls, stairways, and building entrances. Under MDL § 35 and NYC Administrative Code § 27-2040, exterior lighting near front entranceways is generally required to operate from sunset to sunrise. When hallways and stairwells lack proper lighting, residents and visitors cannot identify hazards such as uneven flooring, debris, or wet surfaces.

The firm also highlights sidewalk defects as a common source of slip and fall claims in Brooklyn. Under NYC Administrative Code § 7-210, abutting property owners are generally responsible for sidewalk maintenance and liability for sidewalk injuries, with an exception for certain owner-occupied one-, two-, or three-family residential properties. Additional violations that frequently contribute to falls include broken or uneven flooring in lobbies and common areas, defective elevators that stop unevenly with the floor, and water infiltration from plumbing leaks that creates slippery surfaces.

"A history of unresolved violations can demonstrate a pattern of neglect that strengthens an injured person's case significantly," notes Attorney Kucher. "Under New York premises liability law, documented violations make it much harder for an owner to claim they had no knowledge of a dangerous condition." The NYC Department of Buildings maintains the Buildings Information System, a public database where violations can be searched by property address. Housing Preservation and Development separately tracks housing maintenance violations including structural hazards and building system failures.

Kucher advises that individuals who are physically able to do so after a fall should photograph the hazardous condition, report the incident to the property owner or building manager, and seek medical attention promptly. Consulting with an attorney quickly is essential, as conditions in many Brooklyn buildings are repaired soon after an accident, and evidence may otherwise be lost. New York imposes a three-year statute of limitations on personal injury claims, making timely action critical.

For those injured in a slip and fall caused by a building code violation in Brooklyn or elsewhere in New York City, consulting with a premises liability attorney may help identify relevant violations and build a stronger case for compensation.

About Kucher Law Group:

Kucher Law Group is a Brooklyn-based law firm dedicated to personal injury and premises liability representation, including slip and fall cases involving building code violations. Led by attorney Samantha Kucher, the firm serves clients throughout Kings County and New York City, investigating DOB and HPD records, working with building code experts, and filing cases at Kings County Supreme Court. For consultations, call (929) 563-6780.

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